New $330 levy on the cards as Nelson councillors set to debate wish list

The view looking south from the back of Saxton Athletics track. Mayor Nick Smith wants to build a link road connecting Suffolk Rd to Hill St North.

A $37 million link road joining Nelson and Richmond is among a list of items on the table for inclusion in Nelson's budgets for the next 10 years.

But, while councillors will debate what projects will be added to the draft long-term plan on Thursday, anything they add will push the proposed rates increases up – with the draft increases for the next three years already sitting at 8.1%, 5.4% and 4.1%.

On top of that, the council will also decide whether to set up a $330 annual charge for the next 10 years to cover August 2022 storm recovery costs.

The list of other projects to be considered on Thursday includes funding for a new Surf Lifesaving facility in Tāhunanui, a new all-weather sports turf, and the east-west cycle link.

But, not all the proposals being put forward are for new spending.

The list of recommendations also includes scrapping funding for a kerbside kitchen waste collection scheme, resulting in about $10.875m in savings over the 10-year plan, and capping the council’s events budget at $1.78m, saving about $3m.

Whether to continue $100,000 funding a year for hanging baskets in the central city is also on the list to be debated.

The report notes that not all of the suggestions are the Mayor’s, and some have been put forward at the request of councillors.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Recovery costs from the August 2022 storm event could lead to a $330 a year levy for Nelson ratepayers.

On Tuesday, Smith acknowledged the proposed rate increases, as well as the annual $330 levy, would cause many people to “gulp”.

The levy for 10 years was the “fairest and most transparent way” to recover the nearly $60m recovery bill, he said.

While the levy could be spread over a longer time to reduce the amount, that increased the risk of another event occurring before the previous event had been paid off, he said.

Thursday’s meeting was about deciding what went out to the public for consultation, he said.

One of the priciest items on the wish list being debated on Thursday is Smith’s proposal for a link road connecting Suffolk Rd and Hill St North.

The estimated cost of the project would be $37m, but the proposal was for the council to budget $12m to be spent over three years starting in 2027-28.

The project would be contingent on funding from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) of 51%, “significant development contributions”, and possible contributions from Tasman District Council “given the significant benefits to Richmond”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff In 2021, a sinkhole on Main Stoke Rd left traffic gridlocked as motorists looked for other available roads. (File photo)

The proposed link would address a “significant bottleneck for our network” by improving the resilience of the network, which often became gridlocked if there was a crash or emergency, the report said.

On Tuesday, Smith said it was an “essential piece of infrastructure if we’re going to match our transport infrastructure with the growth of the region”.

He was “hopeful” NZTA would see the benefit of funding an alternative route for the region.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said they would be “open” to having a conversation with Nelson about funding, but it would be a tall order given the financial pressures Tasman was facing.

Both councils funded projects their neighbours benefited from, so helping fund a link road there would need to be considered in that wider context, he said.

“Some funding coming back the other way ... would be appreciated.”

King was also cautious about a link road, as he said it could create a rat-run, and take the pressure off NZTA to continue improving the state highway network.

Smith said he and King shared the view that the Hope Bypass was the number one transport priority for the region, and he was confident the new government would deliver on its “unequivocal commitment” to build it.