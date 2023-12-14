Wanted man likely died of exposure while hiding from police

Sheree Linwood believes the police didn’t do enough to find her son.

A Coroner has found a wanted man likely died from exposure, after hiding from police upon crashing a stolen car.

Joel Linwood ran off after a car accident on Old West Coast Rd in Canterbury on July 18, 2021. It’s believed he hid in scrub in the nearby Waimakariri River.

His remains were found in a shallow pool by the river by a hunter almost a year later, on June 5, 2022, not far from where the accident happened.

Linwood’s family believe there was more to the death and police should have done more to find him.

Although two searches using a dog, and a helicopter search, were undertaken between July 18 and August 7, 2021, a large-scale search and rescue exercise was cancelled three times due to Covid-19 restrictions – in the area where his remains were eventually found.

For Sheree Linwood, the Coroner’s report raises questions about whether police did enough to find her son.

“I know Joel wouldn’t have just stayed there,” Linwood says of the shallow pool where her son’s remains were found. “He wouldn’t have got wet and stayed there and waited to die. He would have been gone. He would have been moving”.

Supplied/Stuff Joel Linwood likely died of exposure after he ran from the police.

Linwood believes the pandemic was used as an excuse not to search for her son because he was known to police and had gang affiliations.

“If they had looked it would have made a difference. We would have known if he had internal bleeding or other injuries”.

After reading Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame​’s report, Linwood feels she is no closer to knowing what happened to her son and is angry many of the details leading up to Joel’s disappearance had not been shared with her by police.

“They say they kept me informed. They didn’t”.

In response, a police spokesperson said a number of searches were done to find Linwood, but they understand that the time which passed between him going missing and his body being discovered has caused distress to his family and loved ones.

“We can assure them that every effort was made to locate Joel, both immediately following the crash and in the months after the crash,” a police spokesperson said.

The search for Joel included a detailed search completed by police when Linwood fled the crash scene, including a police dog that was used over a period of several hours. However, the area was subject to a lot of foot traffic and tracking was difficult, the spokesperson said.

A dog handler returned to the scene a number of times over the next several months with a specialist search and rescue dog, but nothing of interest was located, and an aerial search was also conducted in late August.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sheree Linwood and her sister Alana at the site where Sheree's son Joel's remains were found.

The day before Joel is thought to have died, he told his girlfriend in Greymouth he was going to travel to Christchurch, promising he’d be back by July 23 when he was due in court. At the time, Joel had cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and there were warrants issued for his arrest.

According to Sheree, her son distrusted the police.

Coroner Cunninghame’s report states that on the day he disappeared, Linwood picked up a female passenger and a friend at Rūnanga and headed to Christchurch in a green Toyota Hilux.

While the female passenger drank alcohol, she said the two males were not drinking or taking drugs, although Joel told her he had “been up for quite a while”.

At 2.50pm, Darfield police received a traffic complaint about a vehicle on Old West Coast Rd that was speeding and “swerving” onto the roadside.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sheree Linwood and her sister Alana visit the site where Sheree's son Joel crashed his car on Old West Coast Rd.

The female passenger told police she remembered being on a long straight and thinking they were going quite fast, because the steering wheel was “wiggling around” as they drove. She recalled the Hilux “just went off the road and we nose dived and ended up in a paddock” upside down near the intersection of Old West Coast Rd and Pitts Rd.

As the male passenger smashed a window to help the woman out, Joel told her to keep calm before he walked off. He approached a family that had been travelling behind them at the time of the crash.

He asked the family if he could get a ride to his father’s house, which he said was “just up the road” towards the West Coast. Not long after, Joel asked if they could instead take him to a friend’s house in West Melton, but the family felt uneasy and told him they could only take him back to the crash site.

They told Joel he was lucky, and that police were on the way to assist. When they dropped him back to the crash site, Joel walked towards the Hilux.

At 3pm Senior Constable Hamish Caird was advised the vehicle he was intending to stop had crashed. At the crash site, witnesses told Caird that a man had run across the paddock towards the Waimakariri River when he arrived.

Caird established the Hilux had been stolen and the man who’d run off was Linwood.

Supplied/Supplied Joel Linwood was known to run from police.

At 3.37pm police dog handler Constable Andrew Lillie​ was dispatched to the scene to find him. His dog located a “strong track” across the paddock and over a fence towards the river, which was in flood. He said he stayed 3–4 hours in the area. Conditions were “reasonably cold” and it was raining.

Police also used a drone with a thermal imaging camera but could not find Linwood.

At 4.12pm his girlfriend rang his cellphone, but Linwood didn’t answer. Shortly after, however, she received two messages from him on Facebook Messenger.

“Crash hun love u lots xo xo old west coast Rd springfield mum” the first one read, followed by “Babe I’m hiding stop running u using my battery up”.

She never heard from him again, despite continuing to try and call him. She reported him missing to police five days later.

Initially, Sheree Linwood told police she wasn’t overly concerned about her son because he had a tendency to avoid police, but that changed as time passed without contact from him.

She said her son always contacted family, but none of the family had heard from him since the day of the crash.

On July 26, Constable Lillie and another police officer took Lillie’s dog back to the area that had previously been searched. The dog, which is trained to indicate when it detects the scent of a body, as well as living people, did not find anything.

In August 2021, police obtained data from Joel’s mobile phone provider which showed his phone had not left the Waimakariri River area and the last outgoing usage was at 6:40pm on the day he disappeared.

On August 7, a helicopter search of the Waimakariri River near the crash site was done, but nothing of interest was seen, according to police.

A search and rescue exercise for the area, with up to 200 people including volunteers, was planned for August 21, November and February 2022, but all were postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On June 5 2022, a hunter came across bright-coloured shoes on the ground. On closer inspection, he saw a hip bone and a skull covered in a camouflage material, lying 1m away from a pond which was surrounded by bullrushes, broom and overhanging willow, 30cm above the waterline.

Dental records confirmed the remains were Linwood. Police believed they had been covered by water during heavy rain.

Forensic pathologist Dr David Taylor conducted a post-mortem examination, but said it was not possible to determine the cause of death due to severe decomposition.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sheree Linwood and her sister Alana at the site where Sheree's son Joel's remains were found.

“Severe injuries from a traffic accident would in general be associated with at least some injury to bone and this was not identified. Lack of injury to bone would suggest it is likely that [Joel] did not die due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash”, Taylor said.

“Given the location where he was found, and the time of the year that the crash occurred, exposure to cold environmental conditions represents a possible contribution or cause of death. There is no evidence of this in any form from the examination, and this is based solely on circumstantial information”.

Although there were rumours that Joel had been a victim of foul play, police said they were satisfied there was nothing suspicious about his death, and no evidence was found to indicate the involvement of anyone else.

Coroner Cunninghame ruled Joel died at the Waimakariri River near Old West Coast and Pitts Rd on or about July 18, 2021.

She said there was no evidence Joel was the victim of foul play.

“If Joel had not evaded the police it is possible that he would not have died”.

Cunninghame said even if it were the case that police had failed to adequately search for Joel once he was reported missing, it would not have resulted in a different outcome.

“Police have advised the inquiry that the most likely scenario is that Joel hid in the pond to avoid detection by police, and that he succumbed to the cold. It was winter, the weather was wet and windy, and police estimated the nighttime temperature to have got as low as one degree celsius. I consider this scenario to be plausible”.

While the manner of his death was unknown, it occurred in the context of exposure to adverse weather conditions after a motor vehicle accident, she found.

She acknowledged that some of the family's questions, particularly as to the precise cause of Joel’s death, had not been answered, but hoped that the findings would give them some closure.