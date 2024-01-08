'I had the right of way': Driver error cause of crash claiming four lives on way to festival, coroner says

Four people died when a truck and a van collided at the intersection of Cochranes and Wakanui roads near Ashburton shortly before 10am on June 4.

Four people died as a result of the crash, which a coroner has concluded was caused because Avinash Avinesh Chand – driving an eight-seat Toyota Hiace van – did not stop at an intersection, travelling into the path of an oncoming truck, which had right of way.

On the morning of June 4, 2021, Chand​ was driving south on Cochranes Road in Ashburton. He had five passengers in the car, including Sheryll Jean Cairns​, Donald James Wallace​ and Jonathan Marlo Campbell​.

Stuff previously reported Chand was the co-owner of tour company Identity Tours Ltd, a business which transports people to events.

The group of country music fans were on their way to the Gold Guitar Awards festival when the van travelled past the stop sign on Cochranes Road and into the intersection of Wakanui Road.

An oncoming truck travelling west along Wakanui Road collided with the van, crashing it into a power pole.

Wallace, 62, Cairns, 67, and Chand, 31, died at the scene from their injuries. Campbell, 54, was transported to Ashburton Hospital where he died a short time later.

The other two passengers in the van and the truck driver survived the crash.

The driver of the truck, who is not named in the coroner's report, told police they didn’t see the van coming from the side road until it was “too late”.

They said any possible sightings of the van was obscured by a large hedge which blocks the view looking north up Cochranes Road, and would also block the view of Wakanui Road if heading south and looking east.

“I had the right of way. Cochranes Road is controlled by a stop sign. The van hadn’t stopped at the intersection, but I’m not sure how fast it was travelling when it went through the intersection,” the truck driver said.

“I didn’t have time to brake but remember trying to swerve to avoid hitting the van.”

The two surviving passengers in the van sustained injuries and were taken to Ashburton Hospital. The truck driver was also taken to Ashburton Hospital and a sample of his blood showed no alcohol.

Forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage​ performed post-mortem examinations of the bodies of Chand, Wallace, Cairns and Campbell on June 6, 2021.

Samples of Chand’s blood were analysed, and no alcohol was detected, but Sage said, “there was evidence of recent use of kavain (kava-plant extract) and cannabis”.

But Chand had “several” interactions with other adults that morning, so it is unlikely that a high level of impairment would have gone unnoticed, he said.

Senior Constable Paul Beaver​, an officer with the Canterbury Serious Crash Unit, in his report, said there was clear visibility at the time of the crash.

Cochranes Road is a straight road in a rural setting. The angle of the road changes slightly beyond the intersection with Wakanui Road, Beaver said.

“The speed limit on both Cochranes Road and Wakanui Road where the crash occurred was 100 km/h. The weather was fine at the time of the crash. The road surface was dry.”

The intersection was controlled by a stop sign on Cochranes Road. Beaver said there were no pre-warning signs in place, and the southbound limit line and the centreline near the intersection were faded from wear.

The edges of both roads were unmarked.

“As a southbound driver approaches the intersection, the stop sign tends to blend into the background,” Beaver said.

Beaver concluded the minimal signage and lack of clear road markings limited the visibility and conspicuity of the intersection.

He said the shelterbelt extending all the way to the intersection contributed to the crash, as it blocked the view of approaching vehicles, effectively eliminating any avoidance opportunities.

Chand’s lack of awareness of the stop sign and/or the intersection was also a causative factor in the crash, Beaver said.

Ashburton District Council group manager, infrastructure services, Neil McCann​, in response to Beaver’s crash report, acknowledged the limit line was worn and barely visible.

“However, we note that the limit line road marking is used to indicate where traffic is required to stop when slowing down to comply with a stop sign.”

McCann said Cochranes Road is a straight road with an uninterrupted view of the stop sign as a driver approaches the Wakanui Road intersection.

“We believe the stop sign was clearly visible for a distance of at least 120 metres on June 4, 2021.”

As a result of the crash, a coroner is urging motorists to be aware of the dangers of rural crossroads.

Coroner Elliott​ concluded the crash occurred because Chand did not stop at the intersection. The van therefore travelled into the path of the oncoming truck which had right of way.

“It is more probable than not that the reason Mr Chand did not stop was that he did not perceive the presence of the stop sign or intersection.”

The reasons for this were: Chand was driving on a relatively straight road in a rural setting, the presence of the shelter belt meant that his view of approaching vehicles on Wakanui Road was restricted, and the only signage warning of the presence of an impending crossroads was a stop sign at the intersection, Coroner Elliott said.

“While it is possible that the effects of kava and/or cannabis impaired Mr Chand’s ability to perceive the intersection and stop sign, there is insufficient evidence to make any findings about whether this was the case or, if so, the extent of any impairment.”

Coroner Elliott ruled Chand, Cairns and Wallace died from high energy impact injuries at the scene. Campbell died from his injuries later that day at Ashburton Hospital.

The road markings have since been repainted and advanced warning signs have been erected along with larger stop signs.

“This crash illustrates the danger that drivers on long, straight rural roads may not identify the presence of an intersection,” Coroner Elliott said.

“Drivers should be alert to the possibility of intersections on rural roads and pay close attention to signs and road markings warning of an approaching intersection.”