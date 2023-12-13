Watch: Flames engulf car on Wellington highway
Dramatic video shows flames leaping high above a car burning beside SH58 –the Paremata to Haywards road – in Wellington.
Fire and Emergency NZ said reports came in about to the burning vehicle around 5.30pm on Tuesday and a crew was sent from Silverstream to the scene.
There were no reports of anyone being hurt.
A message from firefighters at the scene at 6.30pm said they were waiting for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
Police said they were alerted to the burning car, but were not required to go out to the scene.