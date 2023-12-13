Watch: Flames engulf car on Wellington highway

Flames leap from burning vehicle beside SH58, Wellington on Tuesday evening.

Dramatic video shows flames leaping high above a car burning beside SH58 –the Paremata to Haywards road – in Wellington.

Fire and Emergency NZ said reports came in about to the burning vehicle around 5.30pm on Tuesday and a crew was sent from Silverstream to the scene.

There were no reports of anyone being hurt.

A message from firefighters at the scene at 6.30pm said they were waiting for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

Supplied The car on fire beside SH58, Wellington on Tuesday evening

Police said they were alerted to the burning car, but were not required to go out to the scene.