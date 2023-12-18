Affordable housing development 'at risk' under new Government

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, left, with Labour MP Kieran McAnulty and Carrie Mozena from Nelson Tasman Housing Trust at the two adjoining sites on Waimea Rd and Kawai St the trust plans to redevelop.

Plans to develop a complex of eight two bedroom affordable homes are at risk under the new Government, opposition housing minister Kieran McAnulty says.

McAnulty was in Nelson last week, and met with Nelson Tasman Housing Trust director Carrie Mozena and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack to look over the site.

Mozena said the trust applied to the previous Government’s Affordable Housing Fund for a $2.1 million grant. It was shortlisted, but the final decision wasn’t announced before the election, meaning that the project was left in “limbo” and at risk.

“If we got funding approval tomorrow, this could actually be finished by the end of 2024,” she said.

Mozena told Stuff she had been involved in housing for over 20 years, and was tired of the “political football”.

The trust’s latest research showed there were over 600 households in the region needing affordable housing.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The Nelson Tasman Housing Trust is planning to build eight affordable homes on two adjacent sections on Waimea Rd and Kawai St in Nelson, as shown in this computer generated depiction.

Eight houses, four of which will be wheelchair accessible, are planned to be built by the trust on two adjoining sections for people of low to modest incomes, including retirees.

Looking at the plans, McAnulty said focusing on one and two bedrooms and planning for older residents “inevitably” freed up a larger house elsewhere.

Front yards without privacy weren’t used recreationally, so these kinds of developments were a “much better use of space”.

“From our perspective, we just need to make sure that the new Government sticks to what was already under way,” McAnulty said.

“It would be a crime to see something like this that’s going to help so many families fall over. The concern could be addressed if they just came out and said, yes, we’ll continue this. But they haven’t yet.”

The Affordable Housing Fund was set up to increase the supply of affordable housing with a priority on rentals, in areas with the greatest housing need.

Prior to the election, National said it would bring the fund to an end in order to introduce Build-for-Growth – performance-based funding for councils building houses in their local territorial area.

In a letter supplied to Stuff, Boyack urged Housing Minister Chris Bishop to expedite the funding for the project, which had the support of Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Nelson City Council.

Boyack said she had been advised that funding recommendations were due to be put to ministers for approval.

The council had already contributed a $1.2m grant towards the $4.2m project from its Housing Reserve, but it needed “certainty of central Government funding in order ... to be viable”, Boyack wrote.

Bishop, in response to questions from Stuff, said the community housing sector would play a crucial role in solving New Zealand's housing crisis.

"Determining any future funding as part of the Affordable Housing Fund is a decision that is yet to be made,” Bishop said.

The Nelson Tasman Housing Trust has 55 homes, 24 in the pipeline, and has a strategic goal to get to 120 houses in five years' time.