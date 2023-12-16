We should foster entrepreneurship in Nelson, says CEO

Attracting young talent to the city increases vibrancy and boosts the economy, says Shuttlerock CEO Jonny Hendriksen.

People sometimes ask Shuttlerock CEO Jonny Hendriksen if he has trouble attracting talent.

”Hell no,” Hendricksen said. “We don’t pay sunshine wages, and who wouldn’t want to live in Nelson?”

On Wednesday, Hendricksen addressed a lunchtime crowd at What If, a pop-up space to discuss ways to revitalise Nelson’s city centre.

Weighing in on the importance of creativity to support economic activity, Hendricksen talked about the need to foster entrepreneurship.

Shuttlerock, which started with two or three people, now has 350 employees around the world, including 45 who work in the Bridge St headquarters.

The company, which builds digital content, works with clients all over the world including Nestle and Coca-Cola, partnering with social media platforms including TikTok and Facebook.

Today’s fast-moving technology meant the company was constantly creating new roles and ways of working, and the multinational companies Hendricksen worked with were “blown away” by the work coming out of Nelson.

“And all this innovation happens here at 47 Bridge St: we have more than we realise.”

He was optimistic about Nelson’s future, although he saw change on the city’s horizon.

With retail struggling in its current form, in as little as 10 years the inner city landscape would look very different, with stores having to offer new consumer experiences, he said.

However, Nelson had an opportunity to be the most entrepreneurial town in New Zealand.

“There’s an opportunity for us to be an incubator for entrepreneurs to start new types of businesses.”

Bringing a younger generation into the city was good for Nelson: it created balance and fostered vibrancy, he said.

To do this, there had to be incentives for young creatives: like a strong arts scene. This is why Shuttlerock supported initiatives like the Light Festival, he said.

“Every town that is vibrant has a strong arts scene ... entrepreneurs love that environment; it’s a place to be themselves.”