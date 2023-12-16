Passenger ferries have been crucial to New Zealand's development, even if Interislander is having to navigate some stormy seas

KiwiRail says the project will be wound down as it cannot afford to proceed without more Government help.

It’s back to the drawing board for KiwiRail, after the Government effectively torpedoed the state-owned enterprise’s plans for the future of the Interislander ferry service.

These days, crossing Cook Strait by ship is among the most time-consuming parts of travel around New Zealand, and it’s often the only bit that needs to be planned well in advance, and for which punctuality is crucial.

But the ease with which we drive along our coasts and over our mountain ranges and rivers, or fly between airports, is a comparatively recent advance in comfort and convenience.

For most of New Zealand’s history, travelling any significant distance meant getting out onto the water – even more so when it came to moving freight around.

It could be a perilous undertaking. The book New Zealand Shipwrecks records details of 2200 shipwrecks, 1500 of them between 1840 and 1940.

Te Ara The Encyclopedia of New Zealand said Māori used single-hulled vessel called waka tētē to carry goods, produce and people along coastal and inland waterways.

Early Pākehā settler records described the Auckland waterfront of the mid-1800s as crowded with these waka.

The Press Historic Collection Passengers onboard the Rangatira about to leave Lyttelton in September 1976 on the last ferry service to Wellington

The most common type of waka were probably waka tīwa, which were generally shorter and narrower, and were ideal for moving small groups of people and their belongings along rivers and across harbours, Te Ara said.

Travel by water was so much preferred that, where possible, waka were hauled overland between waterways.

Shipping by waka, whaleboat, sailing boat or steamship dominated freight movement around New Zealand from the first settlement by Europeans until the early 20th century, Te Ara said.

Writing in Te Ara, historian Gavin McLean said that in the early days of European settlement watermen plied for hire. From the 1840s, small sail-powered vessels ran harbour services, but winds were too fickle for them to be able to stick to a timetable.

Small steamers arrived in the 1860s, and ferry services ran on most major harbours, with Auckland the busiest.

The early ferries were paddle steamers, followed by screw propulsion starting with the Condor in 1902. Ferries crossing the Waitematā Harbour packed in more than 1200 commuters on each run at peak hours, McLean said.

The role of harbour ferries declined after that, but water transport continued in some small, isolated communities, and ferries made something of a comeback in the bigger cities in the past few decades.

Large lakes such as Taupō, Rotorua, and Wakatipu, were also major transport routes in the 19th and early 20th centuries, with goods, mail and passengers ferried from lakeside towns to farms and small communities around the water’s edge, McLean said.

Lake ferry services did not usually survive after roads were built, with even the Earnslaw withdrawn from service on Lake Wakatipu for six years, before being brought back as a tourist attraction in 1969.

On longer rivers such as the Clutha and the Whanganui, specially designed shallow draft steamers ran scheduled services into the mid-20th century. Some of the Whanganui River’s vessels had been restored for tourism.

Coastal ferry services were once common, usually operating between a main centre and smaller ports. Generally they only flourished until rail and roads were improved. Steamers travelled from Wellington to Auckland until 1908, when the North Island main trunk railway opened, McLean said.

In 1883, the Union Steam Ship Company started an Auckland to Lyttelton ferry service, on the ship Takapuna. It carried 150 passengers in 35 cabins on a 36-hour trip, operating out of Onehunga on the Manukau Harbour, and stopping at New Plymouth and Wellington on the way south. The service ended in 1909, by which time it no longer went to Lyttelton.

In another article, McLean recalled the thoughts of US author Mark Twain when he sailed out of Lyttelton on the Union Steam Ship Company ship Flora in 1897.

That night Twain was one of 200 unhappy passengers aboard a ship licenced to carry 125, McLean wrote.

Stuff Wahine sinking in Wellington Harbour in April 1968. Photograph by Evening Post staff photographer Ian Mackley.

He quoted Twain: “All the cabins were full, all the cattle-stalls in the main stable were full, every inch of floor and table and in the swill-room was packed with sleeping men and remained so until the place was required for breakfast, the chairs and benches on the hurricane deck were occupied, and still there were people who had to walk about all night!”

In contrast, Twain was much happier about a trip on another of the company’s ships, the Mahinapua. “... a wee little bridal-parlour of a boat ... clean and comfortable; good service; good beds, good table and no crowding,” Twain wrote.

Australian economic and business historian Simon Ville said that when steam ships came to dominate coastal shipping in the 1870s, the speed and regularity they provided encouraged the development of timetabled passenger and freight services between many domestic ports. That included an Auckland to Dunedin passenger service.

Up to the start of World War 1, the speed and regularity of passenger services around the coast continued to improve.

The Union Steam Ship Company started a regular once-a-week ferry service between Lyttelton and Wellington in 1895, on the ship Penguin, although before that passengers could travel on ships travelling between the two ports.

Demand grew quickly, and sailings increased to two and then three-a-week. Other Union Steam Ship Company ships redeployed to the service included the former trans-Tasman liners Rotomahana and Mararoa, with nightly sailings starting in 1905, the New Zealand History website said.

In 1906 the company ordered its first purpose-built Lyttelton ferry, the 107-metre Maori, which had a new style of steam turbine. The turbines were expensive, but they ran quietly, an important draw on an overnight service.

ANTHONY PHELPS/Marlborough Express Interislander ferry Aratere backing into a temporary terminal at Picton on Thursday.

In November 1907, the Maori set a record of 8 hours 46 minutes from Wellington Heads to Lyttelton Heads.

Before the arrival of the ship Maori, and then the Wahine in 1913, the Union company, nicknamed the “Southern Octopus” because of its market dominance, often came under fire from the Liberal government, the NZ History site said.

Then after the arrival of the new ships, with their size and performance, the company started promoting the Wellington-Lyttelton run as the “steamer express service”.

Regular passenger services between the two ports continued for 80 years, but in the end couldn’t compete with air travel and the more convenient Wellington-Picton road and rail ferries.

The last Wellington-Lyttelton ferry was the Rangatira, which made its last scheduled run to Wellington in September, 1976.

The Rangatira had only been operating on the route for four years. It was a replacement for the Wahine, which was entering Wellington Harbour in a terrible storm after travelling north from Lyttelton when it hit Barrett Reef and sank in April 1968.

The official death toll was 53, of whom 51 died on the day, another person died a fortnight later, and injuries sustained in the wreck were considered the cause of a final death, in 1990.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Running a ferry service between downtown Auckland and Waiheke Island is challenging, but Island Direct, a new entrant on the route, is having a go.

As terrible as the Wahine disaster was, the sinking of another ferry heading for Wellington was even deadlier.

In February, 1909 the Union Steam Ship Company’s Penguin sank in heavy seas and poor visibility off Cape Terawhiti, at the southwest corner of the North Island, while travelling from Picton to Wellington.

Out of 102 people on board, only 30 people survived and 72 drowned. Accounts at the time reported 105 people on board, of whom 75 died, the NZ History website said.

According to the Interislander website, the passenger service between Wellington and Picton dates back to 1875.

Back then, it was operated by the Union Steam Ship Company, which withdrew its ageing ship Tamahine from the run in 1962.

The Government decided the service would be taken over by the Railways department, and on August 13, 1962 the Aramoana made its first passenger trip on the route. “This is the date recognised as the birth of the Interislander ferry service,” the website said.

NZ History said few ships had more impact on this country’s history than did the Aramoana.

It was New Zealand’s first roll-on roll-off ferry, meaning cars and rail-freight wagons could be driven on and off the ferry at each end of the trip.

Its influence was immediate, NZ History said.

In its last year of service, Tamahine had carried 60,000 passengers, 11,000 cars and 14,000 tonnes of cargo. In its first year, the Aramoana carried 207,000 passengers, 46,000 cars and 181,000 tonnes of cargo.