Gunshots heard at house previously at centre of drive-by shooting

This house on Knowles St was again at the centre of a police investigation. Last year, police officers raided the property (shown above).

A Christchurch street at the centre of a gang related drive-by shooting is again at the centre of a police investigation after a report of gunshots on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of loud bangs believed to be gunshots in Knowles St, Mairehau at 12.20am. Police attended the address, which a resident confirmed was the same address where a drive-by shooting occurred in March last year.

Police attended the address, and said enquiries into what happened were ongoing.

Following last year’s drive by shooting, police and members of the armed offenders squad raided the property a week later.

Stuff understands three carloads of gang members pulled up outside the property, which has links to the Mongrel Mob, and multiple shots were fired in broad daylight.

The shooting was believed to be linked to conflict between rival factions of the Mongrel Mob and happened at a time when there was rising gang tension in the city’s underworld.

No-one was injured in the attack.