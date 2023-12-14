Council backs $330 annual levy to pay for storm damage

The clean-up bill from the August 2022 rain event could mean a $330 annual levy for ratepayers.

Nelson City councillors grappling with how to pay the city’s $59.8 million storm recovery bill have agreed to include a $330 annual levy for ratepayers when its long-term plan goes out for feedback next year.

The proposed annual levy will be charged for 10 years separate to proposed rates increases, which heading into a council meeting on Thursday were projected to be 8.2%, 5.4% and 4.1% for the first three years of the long-term plan.

But, those rates increases will likely have changed when the document goes out for public feedback in the new year, as councillors were also debating a long list of items for potential inclusion which will shift the dial on the rates bill.

The levy decision was followed by a debate about whether to phase in a new rating policy that would limit rates increase to the average rate of inflation plus growth – with the motion failing after some councillors voiced concern the council would have to cut services to meet that target.

The $330 levy to cover August 2022 storm recovery costs was the first cab off the rank during the long-term plan debate on Thursday, passing unanimously.

Mayor Nick Smith said he was “uncomfortable” about the impact on ratepayers given it was on top of rates increases, but said paying the debt off through a targeted charge over 10-years was the best way forward.

Paying it off over a longer period risked another event occurring before the last one was paid off.

“We are making the best of a bad situation.”

Having a targeted levy for a set period meant at the end of the 10 years the charge couldn’t be absorbed into the rates bill to pay for other things, he said.

That sentiment was echoed by other councillors.

Councillor Trudie Brand said the set period gave the community certainty about when the recovery bill would be paid.

“It provides for a favourable outcome for the majority of people.”

Councillor Aaron Stallard supported the charge being included in the draft for consultation, but said he did feel some “discomfort” with it.

“It’s a live issue that I’m prepared to look at again.”

While the levy passed unanimously, a move by the mayor to change the rates cap policy to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus growth was lost after being voted on twice.

Smith argued the CPI was a more robust measure than the current policy of the Local Government Cost Index + 2.5% plus growth. He proposed to phase out the existing cap, with the new policy coming in from year five of the plan.

Councils needed to do their part to help bring inflation under control, and make rates affordable for ratepayers, he said.

“It’s very easy to spend other people’s money. We should be accepting a constraint and a fiscal discipline associated with that right to strike a rate.”

In response to questions, councillors were advised that to meet the CPI cap spending would have to be cut by about $85m.

Chief executive Nigel Philpott said it would be “extremely difficult for staff to deliver”.

Several councillors supported the intention of the motion, but said the council needed enough money to deliver services.

Councillor Rachel Sanson said councils were battling historic under-investment.

“We need to ensure that we have sufficient revenue to deliver what the city expects from us.”

Stallard said the motion did not “accommodate the reality”.

The motion originally passed seven votes to six, but it was put to a second vote after several councillors indicated to the mayor that they had reconsidered their position.

The motion lost at the second vote, 10 to three, with Smith and councillors Matthew Benge and Mel Courtney voting in favour.

The meeting is ongong.