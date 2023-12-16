Big-hearted Kiwis overwhelm couple whose dog was shot by armed intruder

Irie was shot by an armed intruder, and had to be put down by police at the scene.

They may have lost their ‘child’ but Meesha and TeRangi Kiri have been overcome with the love, support and hope they have been given by Kiwis since their dog was shot by an intruder.

After Stuff shared the traumatic events that led to Irie being shot by an armed intruder in Christchurch on December 3, the couple have been inundated with sympathetic messages and the almost $7000 raised towards his cremation and keepsakes.

“We cry with every share, every message and every donation”, Meesha said. “We couldn’t be more thankful for all the love and support we have received from each and every single person... We thank you all endlessly for everything”.

Two weeks ago, the couple had to beg police to shoot their dog, after a man with a shotgun terrorised TeRangi in the front yard before shooting Irie at point-blank range.

It was around 1am when TeRangi heard Irie, a black-haired german shepherd crossed with Shar Pei and Mastiff and their other “child”, Jar, a border collie cross, growl.

When he went to investigate, he saw a man climbing through a hole in the front gate, where cars were parked on the lawn.

Stuff Irie was like the child the couple couldn’t have.

Thinking the man was going to steal one of the cars, TeRangi let Jar and Irie out but was immediately confronted by the man who had a gun.

“He pulled the gun out, rushed at me, and was swearing… I was just begging for my life”.

The man swung the shotgun, hitting TeRangi in the ribs, and then kicked him to the ground, where he stood over him, and pointed it at his head.

Although the next moments are a blur, he remembers seeing the man turn around and aim at Irie, who had always tried to protect the couple.

The man shot Irie, and fired another shot the couple believe was meant for Jar, and then ran off, leaving TeRangi devastated, as he crouched over the dog he had always treated like the child they had wanted.

“My son, my son,” he screamed, which woke Meesha up.

Stuff Police had to put Irie down.

When she went outside, she saw TeRangi trying to pick up their dying dog.

“It was just complete shock,” Meesha sobs. “He was breathing his blood in. It was like a muffled drowning”.

Police promptly arrived at the Aranui address, as families from the cul-de-sac arrived to offer support.

Whānau begged the police to put Irie out of his misery. Eventually, the dog was moved to the front lawn, and a police officer shot him. But Irie didn’t give up and howled, jumping half a metre in the air.

“All we heard was the howling,” Meesha says in a broken voice. The second shot killed Irie, and every single police officer present apologised to the couple - something they were grateful for.

“We didn’t want to keep him struggling,” TeRangi says. “That would be selfish”.

Since then, TeRangi has been unable to work, and suffers constant flashbacks. Terrified, the intruder might come back, the couple have been staying with another family member.

It’s been a tough year since TeRangi’s father died– almost a year to the day.

Stuff Irie with his best mate Jar, who is missing him.

Since Irie died, Jar has been subdued and looks for his best mate.

Now the kindness of Kiwis has given the couple hope.

The funds mean some of Irie’s ashes will be carried north for TeRangi’s Dad’s unveiling.

“Thanks to you all, we will have our son back soon. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” they said.