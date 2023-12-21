Do self-employed tradies miss end-of-the-year work parties?

The informal start of the silly season in New Zealand is marked by an end-of-the-year work party.

The end of the year is nigh and work parties have started – but what about sole traders? Do tradies celebrate in the workplace? And if they do, who pays for it?

One of the perks of being employed by a company is having it plan for a get-together where colleagues have a rant and share anecdotes about the past year. And have some drinks.

Zara Christensen enjoyed end-of-the-year social events as an early childhood education teacher. Now that she is self-employed though, she is missing out.

After being a stay-at-home mum for a couple of years, she took over project management at Ayres Electrical Services Ltd, a company with two employees, Zara and her husband.

Her husband, Tiri Christensen, is an electrician and started the company less than two years ago.

Zara said what she missed the most was a social ending that would switch her off for the year.

“There is not really anything to look forward to, or like a final finish of the year, I think, for us being self-employed,” the 29-year-old from Palmerston North said.

Supplied Teri and Zara Christensen are self-employed and will miss an end-of-the-year party organised by their workplace.

She said if they had more staff they would probably make it a priority, as it was important to have something to do together, but since it was just her and her husband, they would probably just get a babysitter and go for a date.

“When you are self-employed you’ve got to organise it and you’ve got to pay for it,” Zara said.

However, family celebrations were quite different from work celebrations, associate professor of sociology Mihai Rusu said.

Rusu, who has published a paper on the sociological importance of celebrations, anniversaries and festive occasions, said family celebrations were rituals of intimacy driven by traditions, personal bonds and kinship loyalty.

1 NEWS A Westpac survey revealed that 44% of people expect to spend less than last year.

“While work celebrations are rituals of belonging to a professional community, whose members hail values such as collegiality, teamwork, and brand identity,” he said.

Rusu, who hails from the Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu in Romania, said different types of celebrations have different purposes and so they should be kept separated.

In the workplace, he said, celebrations are rituals of togetherness that break the professional environment.

“They are designed as social practices meant to bring people together, who, at least for the moment, leave aside all their social differences and personal particularities.

“It is through experiencing togetherness through celebration that employees can momentarily break free from the straitjacket of their formal professional roles and reveal other facets of their identities and personalities that are usually hidden under the mask of job professionalism,” Rusu said.

Especially during the end of the year, he said, people in the workplace celebrate the closing of a chapter and the rupture of formal interactions by discovering work colleagues.

Some tradies have been able to enjoy and recognise the importance of these social events, but they had to organise and pay for them.

Victor Hogan, who has been a self-employed plumber for over 60 years, said working for yourself should not prevent you from celebrating the end of the year with a work-do.

The now-retired 80-year-old said he would organise a party for his apprentices in December, which was the most hectic part of the year for plumbing in Taranaki.

Hogan said he would supply the food and the booze, set up some tables at his workshop in Waitara and get people together for a barbecue or a hangi.

SUPPLIED From an Aussie cult classic that went straight to the pool room to a festive movie set in South Auckland, these films are a great away to relax during a potentially stressful time.

Having a social event was a practice he enjoyed during his apprenticeship at a bigger company, he said, so he decided to keep celebrating in the workplace.

“We always ate and drank too much, but they were always very merry and sociable,” Hogan said.

Parties at work are an informal start of the silly season in New Zealand, but not all celebrations are merry and innocent though. There were also cons to shared festivities and anniversaries, Rusu said.

“In celebrations, people assert their common identity, shared values, and common beliefs.

“One potential negative consequence of this may come when people exacerbate some of these aspects to the point that they exclude others,” he said.