Medical students voice opposition to dissolution of Te Aka Whai Ora

New Zealand Medical Students’ Association president Indira Fernando says students want the Government to sit down with Māori health leaders so they can understand how important Te Aka Whai Ora is. (File photo)

New Zealand’s medical students are calling on the new Government to rethink its decision to dissolve Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

Led by the New Zealand Medical Students’ Association, nine student bodies have written to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Health Minister Shane Reti and Māori-Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka to “implore the Government to demonstrate their commitment to Māori health leadership”.

“As the elected voices of this nation’s future doctors, we oppose the dissolution of this historic institution,” the letter says.

On behalf of all three ministers, Reti said the Government was “committed to proceeding with the process, with respect”.

“On behalf of the Government, I want to acknowledge the genuine commitment of everyone who has worked hard to support Te Aka Whai Ora since its inception.”

While each of the three coalition partners – National, ACT and NZ First – had made the dissolution of Te Aka Whai Ora an election promise, Reti said they must proceed “in a respectful way”.

“What is also important is ensuring that decision-making and funding in this space can still happen close to home and to hapū,” he said.

As health minister, he was focused on establishing clear targets, boosting the frontline workforce and providing improved health to benefit all, “including Māori”, Reti said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Health Minister Shane Reti says the Government is committed to dissolving the Māori Health Authority. (File photo)

Earlier this week, Lady Tureiti Moxon and Janice Kuka filed an urgent claim to the Waitangi Tribunal on behalf of the Māori-owned primary health organisations and Māori providers with general practitioner clinics.

The Crown and interested parties have until December 18 to respond.

Reti told The New Zealand Herald on Friday that he wanted to devolve health decisions and funding even closer to the community, while Te Aka Whai Ora chief executive Riana Manuel said earlier that Māori health initiatives would continue beyond the authority’s dissolution.

But New Zealand Medical Students’ Association president Indira Fernando​ said a commitment to maintain services wasn’t enough.

Students were calling on the Government to further invest in health equity initiatives, she said.

“This is just the beginning of the work that needs to be done.

“As medical students, we’re frequently taught the importance of equity, and it’s an obligation under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It was an easy decision to stand against the decision.”

Other student bodies adding their weight to the letter were:

Te Oranga Māori Medical Students Association;

the Auckland University Medical Students Association​;

the Otago University Medical Students’ Association​;

the Otago University Medical Students’ Association (Early Learning in Medicine);

the Wellington Health Professional Students’ Association​;

the Christchurch Medical Students’ Association​;

the Auckland Pasifika Health Initiative; and

the Pacific Island Health Professionals Students’ Association.

“The achievements of Te Aka Whai Ora in its short time as an organisation cannot be understated,” the groups’ letter said.

“The reason for Te Aka Whai Ora’s establishment was to give Māori a platform to achieve equal health outcomes, and its removal actively obstructs this goal.

“As future doctors, we are extremely conscious of the continued ways our health system is failing Māori.

“We call on you to commit to preserving Māori leadership in our health system, and ensuring that your current and future health reform actively improves Māori health.”