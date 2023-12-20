Boy racers on Invercargill's Ness St not a problem, police say

An Invercargill resident was woken up at 3am to drag racing outside her home in August. [Video first published on August 3, 2023]

Tyre marks cover the road and neighbours report late night revving and speeding, but police say Ness St in south Invercargill isn’t a problem area.

"There is no evidence to suggest speeding on Ness Street is a concern or issue,” a police spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi data released under the Official Information Act shows 50 motor vehicle crashes were reported on Ness St in Appleby in the past five years.

Of those, four resulted in serious injuries and 11 resulted in minor injuries.

Police data released under the Official Information Act showed 233 infringement notices were issued for offences on Ness St in the five years to November 29 – 76 of them issued in 2018, and 51 in 2019.

There were also 312 instances over the same period where police felt it necessary to engage with offenders about a serious event.

In August, three children were taken into custody and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police after doing burnouts on Ness St.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Residents of Ness St, in Invercargill, are regularly woken at night by the sound of screeching tyres. (File photo)

When asked about the data, a police spokesperson said the infringement notices and crashes were not necessarily related to speed.

"There are a range of reasons an infringement notice may be issued, and a number of factors which may contribute to a crash,” the spokesperson said.

“Police encourage anyone with concerns around dangerous driving in their area, including anti-social road behaviour and illegal street-racing, to contact police, so enforcement action can be undertaken.”