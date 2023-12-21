Kiwi man who died in Rarotonga lagoon went to the island to celebrate his sister's wedding

Tony Thorp, 50, died four days after being the best man at his sister's wedding.

A Kiwi who died in a “deceivingly dangerous” Rarotonga lagoon was visiting the island to celebrate his sister’s wedding with loved ones.

Tony Thorp, 50, died in a lagoon opposite the Avaavaroa Passage, a popular spot to swim with turtles, earlier this week.

However, the passage can be “deceivingly dangerous”, local tour operators have said, and it was unsafe for visitors to swim there without a guide.

Thorp got into difficulty in the water while swimming unaccompanied outside operating hours, and was recovered by local tour operators.

Thorp’s sister, Sarah Thorp, said her brother had travelled to Rarotonga for her wedding, which was only four days before his death.

“He was our best man at the wedding and one of my husband’s best friends – he was supposed to be flying back home to New Zealand on Tuesday.”

Sarah Thorp said her brother had drowned after being caught in a “dangerous rip” and locals had tried their best to save him, and nearly drowned themselves.

“He couldn’t hold on any longer – he did try, and he did fight.”

Thorp had a “huge love” for the water, she said, and he wanted to see turtles before leaving.

Sarah Thorp said her brother’s partner was at the beach with him when it happened and herself, her husband, and their parents drove there as soon as they heard and were able to spend time with him on the beach until he was taken away.

OCEAN TOA COOK ISLANDS/Supplied The Avaavaroa passage in Rarotonga was a popular place to swim with turtles but could be dangerous.

“We are shocked and shattered beyond repair by the loss of Tony. It’ll be a few days before we’re allowed to take him home.

“Rest in love my only sibling, my brother, a son, a father, a loved partner, a nephew, a cousin and a friend.

“I wish we’d made the decision to get married at home on Waiheke Island and never came to Rarotonga.”

She said her family would remember her brother smiling the way he was at their wedding only a few days ago.

Local snorkel tour operator Joshua Utanga, who was raised in Mt Maunganui and trained to become a lifeguard as a teenager, said there was no full-time lifeguard service on the island.

”It’s very sad this death has occurred, but I believe it was an accident waiting to happen – we market swimming with turtles to visitors in this dangerous area, and then don’t have lifeguards.

“It is a magical experience, but it needs to be done under the watchful eye of a lifeguard. If no operators are at the passage, don’t go.”