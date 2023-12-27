Endangered native dotterel chick missing after vandals trash breeding site

New Zealand dotterel, or tūturiwhatu, have made themselves at home on the airfield at Auckland Airport. (Published November, 2023)

An endangered newly-hatched native dotterel is missing after a nesting colony at the north end of Waihī Beach was vandalised just before Christmas.

A group called Dot Watch, whose members include former Prime Minister Helen Clark, has been monitoring and trying to look after the wellbeing of the northern NZ dotterels.

The largest nesting colony of the bird this year was at Brighton Reserve, at the north end of Waihī Beach, where an unprecedented number of birds were nesting in one small area. Dot Watch said.

A double cordon has been erected around the site, and signs asked people to keep dogs on leads, tread carefully and respect the birds. Locals were also keeping their cats in at night.

On Christmas Day, Dot Watch volunteer Chris Sloan went to the site to do her usual nest monitoring.

“To my horror, I arrived at the Brighton Reserve to find that the cordons had been ripped out everywhere, the birds were distressed, it just looked like an apocalypse of the nesting site,” Sloan said.

Stu Atwood/Supplied An unprecedented number of dotterels have been nesting at the northern end of WaihÄ« Beach

“There was no sign of the newly hatched chick, George, and some of the birds were missing.”

Nests had been destroyed, and police were called, Dot Watch said.

George, the chick, was named after 101-year-old local resident George Clark, who said he was extremely upset to hear the news about the nesting site.

“This is an atrocious act of total disregard towards our precious species, and it saddens me beyond belief,” Calrk said.

“I am 102 in March, and I have never heard of anything like this happening at Waihī Beach before.”