Teenage boy, 13, stabbed in altercation at Timaru park

A 13-year-old teenage boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed in the back following an altercation between two groups in a park in Timaru early on Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant Richard Quested, of Timaru, said the incident occurred near West End Park, in the suburb of West End, at 12.05am, and when asked on Wednesday the condition of the teenager, he said he “was doing okay’’.

“A group of young people were at a party near West End Park, and they came across two other young people,” Quested said.

“There was back and forth banter where the big group started picking on the smaller group.”

Quested said words were spoken before the altercation got physical and the teenage boy, who was part of the bigger group, was stabbed.

He said police have managed to identify those involved in the altercation, and they were making further inquiries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified at 11.57pm on Saturday and responded with one ambulance and one first response unit.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Timaru hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

Residents in the area spoken to by The Timaru Herald said they were away at the time and were not aware of the incident.

On Wai-iti Rd, West End Park is a large grass area and home to various sports fields, clubs, and bordered by residential properties.

It follows an incident early on Friday morning with a man and woman taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition with gunshot wounds after an incident believed to have taken place in the car park of a motel in central Timaru.

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson said there were no updates on the investigation, no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.