Police identify body found in Lake Wanaka

The body of a man has been located in Wanaka. (file photo)

The body of what appears to be a Caucasian man in his 20s was recovered from Lake Wanaka on Sunday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, Police said they had identified the body, which was located near Waterfall Creek.

Earlier in the day, police had described the body as a Caucasian male likely in their 20s, wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark grey chino jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police had appealed for anyone in the area who had family or friends that haven’t returned home to get in touch, as there was no identification with the body.