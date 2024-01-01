TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay leaves network after 15 years

Political editor Jessica Mutch McKay will say goodbye to our screens after 15 years at TVNZ.

TVNZ confirmed to Stuff that Mutch McKay was leaving the network after leading “a world-class team of reporters through a remarkable time in New Zealand politics, including skilfully helming our 2023 Election coverage”.

Mutch McKay has been with the network since 2008. During that time, she was their Europe correspondent before moving back to New Zealand in 2012 to host the politics programme Q&A. She then switched jobs with Corin Dann to become the political editor for the network.

The political editor covered and moderated the first and final Leaders’ Debates on TVNZ during the 2023 election.

NZME reported that Mutch McKay’s new role will be at ANZ Bank as the head of government relations and corporate responsibility.

“Jessica has been an exceptional Political Editor for TVNZ,” the spokesperson said, and while they were sad to see her go, they wished Mutch McKay “all the best in her new role”.

“We will advertise and appoint Jessica’s replacement in the coming weeks,” TVNZ said.