Father found with stab wounds makes final journey home

Surrounded by a growling convoy of six motorcyclists, David Bridgwater made his final trip home.

Across the street from the family home he shared with his mother and son in Christchurch, cutout Santas still decorate the windows in a neighbouring residence, and a caravan is parked in the driveway.

It all speaks of a carefree Kiwi summer, under a blue Woolston sky, where bins full of lawn clippings line the street, in front of all, except one home.

There, a white hearse pulled up on Monday, to bring the road worker home to his grieving whānau.

Via social media, his mates have continued to express their shock that the man they knew as Dave, or Cyris, was found dead last Thursday at 2.30am on Carisbrooke St in the eastern suburb of Aranui.

What should have been the end to a joyful day, after Bridgwater, 38, attended a hip-hop and R&B festival on Wednesday, instead turned to sorrow for those that knew him, after he had been found with stab wounds not far from the distinctive Toyota Crown sedan he was proud of.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The house at the centre of police investigations.

As yet there are no answers as to why Bridgwater was in Aranui, and there have been no arrests, although police have zeroed in on the property where Bridgwater was found.

On Saturday, police and the armed offenders squad began to search the property, and later in the day Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told media they were "speaking with some people” who were “cooperating”.

However, she would not say if those co-operating were any suspects in the homicide inquiry.

She spoke of the families' grief, saying they were devastated and had a long road ahead of them.

Reeves then revealed a green 2003 Holden Commodore, registration BGE263, was believed to have left Carisbrooke St shortly after David’s death and appealed for sightings from 2am on January 4.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Friends left flowers at the site of Bridgwater’s death.

Previously, police had also asked for sightings of Bridgwater’s car in the hours before he died.

On Monday morning, Reeves visited Bridgwater’s home, but there were no further updates from police on the investigation.

Police were still present at the Aranui home they were investigating, late on Monday afternoon.

A neighbour told Stuff she believed three people had left the property on Saturday. She said she had only moved onto the street a year ago, but did not want to stay.

“It’s scary,” the mother said.

Friends have gathered around his whānau and have begun a private fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs.

On Facebook, many friends paid tribute to the “funny” and “kind” father.

“Always the funniest humour and carefree attitude. Loved life and all that it had to give. Never cared for much but had everything you wanted and loved beside you,” one friend wrote.

On Friday, a friend told The Press Bridgwater loved his family, his mum and his son.

“They were the most important thing to him in the world.”

Whānau declined to comment, and asked for privacy.