Luxury expedition yacht berths in Nelson

The 87m Arctic P berthed at Port Nelson. The ship is owned by Australian investor and philanthropist Gretel Packer.

A luxury expedition superyacht that costs $788,000 a week to charter has drawn plenty of interest in Nelson.

The Arctic P, owned by Australian philanthropist and investor Gretel Packer, arrived in Port Nelson on December 29 after spending a week anchored out in Tasman Bay.

The former ocean going tug, valued at $127 million by superyachtfan.com, has been owned by the Packer family since 1995, and has undergone various refits.

At her Nelson berth, she’s caught the eye of numerous sailors, fishermen, and boat provisioners at the port.

The Arctic P is in Nelson for maintenance work. There are more than 20 crew on the vessel, but it is understood Packer is not on board.

It’s safe to say that you’ll need to be a high roller to spend quality time on board. With seven guest cabins that can accommodate up to 12, weekly rates for the charter start at $788,000 according to its listing on yacht brokerage company Y.Co.

For that, you’ll get the use of the six motorboats onboard, seven jetskis, water skis, kayaks, diving and paddleboarding equipment, as well as a heated pool, cinema, beach club and gym.

The Arctic P once made it into the Guinness Book of Records for travelling the furthest south, reaching 677 nautical miles from the South Pole, according to Boat International.

Immaculately maintained, the vessel spends summers in the west and eastern Mediterranean, and winters in the Indian Ocean, South East Asia, the South Pacific and Australasia.

In 2018, the vessel was issued a warning by Auckland Council after contaminating the water at its dock.

A red discharge was reported in the water around the vessel, which was the result of scrubbing and scrapping work being done on its hull, a council official said at the time.

And in 2015, Mariah Carey was photographed cruising the Mediterranean coast and living it up on the yacht while dating then owner James Packer.