Silo at Christchurch flour mill collapses, spewing wheat onto car yard

The area around a collapsed grain silo remained cordoned off on Monday morning, after the structure failed on Sunday evening, spewing out large quantities of wheat that damaged cars in an adjacent sales yard.

The wheat had pushed one car about 20m, and shoved some cars into others at Christchurch vehicle sales company Value Cars Warehouse on Moorhouse Ave in the suburb of Addington, yard co-owner Martin Harcourt said.

“It must have been quite a big force.”

Probably nine or 10 trade-in cars at the site were damaged.

“It’s mostly the wheat has done the damage, the force of the wheat coming out of the silo.

“No one was here, which was good,” Harcourt said.

The area was cordoned off on Monday morning, so the site couldn’t be cleared up yet. It was necessary to make sure the silos on either side of the collapsed silo were safe.

Supplied/Kirk Harcourt Wheat from the silo pushed up against cars in the neighbouring vehicle sales yard

The collapsed silo had been the same height as the other five in the group, and he understood it had been close to being full, Harcourt said.

Value Cars had been at the site for nearly 20 years, and the silos at the Champion flour mill were only about 10-years-old.

He was not aware of any indication anything had been wrong with the silo, Harcourt said.

“There was no apparent obvious reason for that to happen.”

The car yard kept an eye on the mill because it was a “messy” neighbour, with flour and wheat husks flying around when the wind was from the east.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were alerted to the collapsed silo at 7.35pm Sunday.

Supplied/Kirk Harcourt Wheat spilled out of the collapsed silo onto the Value Cars Warehouse yard

An Urban Search and Rescue engineer had been brought in to check the integrity of the other silos, to ensure it was safe for firefighters to be at the scene. a FENZ spokesperson said.

The site was later handed back to the mill’s management.

Christchurch City Council’s regulatory compliance team is investigating collapse.

It was too early to provide any more information, council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said.

WorkSafe said it had been notified of an incident on Moorehouse Ave and was making initial inquiries. It wasn’t able to confirm any details while it was gathering information.

Champion has been approached for comment.