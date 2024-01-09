Manager's 'culture of fear and intimidation' cited in report into man's death

Andrew Walker is remembered as a gentle, loving father, partner, brother, son and uncle who loved spending time outdoors.

After a clinician took his own life, a WorkSafe investigation into his workplace revealed a “culture of fear and intimidation” by his manager.

Andrew James Brook Walker died on August 14, 2020, aged 46. His sister Mary described him as a loving partner, brother, son and uncle.

“He was the most kind, gentle loving person,” Mary said. “He gave so much to other people.”

Walker, who was a youth clinician in addiction services at Nelson Marlborough District Health Board (now Te Whatu Ora, Nelson Marlborough), took pride in his job and had saved “countless lives”, she said. Two weeks after his death, Mary met a woman who had encountered him professionally.

“She said, ‘my niece is still alive today because of your brother’... That’s how amazing he was, how kind he was, how much he gave to his work.”

A coroner’s report into Walker’s death said that in his prior role, at the DHB’s Early Intervention Service, he had felt supported.

However, shifting into the Addiction Service, his experience was different. According to Walker’s partner, in the two years before his death, he felt the pressure of an increasingly heavy workload, and cited his manager’s “style and initiatives”, the report said.

By June 2020, Walker was experiencing dizzy spells, and appeared exhausted, which he attributed to work stress.

Martin De Ruyter Andrew Walker worked as a youth clinician at the former Nelson Marlborough District Health Board.

When Walker saw doctors in the weeks before his death, he reported difficulty sleeping and low energy. He cited long-term work stress, and told doctors he had not had a break for some time.

However, at his final doctor’s appointment, a few days before he died, Walker reported an improvement. His doctor, who completed a risk assessment, also had the impression he had improved. The doctor gave him a medical certificate for two weeks off.

The day before his death, Walker attended a meeting with his manager, which his partner also attended. After the meeting, Walker told his partner the meeting had not been beneficial, and told her he would not return to his job.

The following day, Walker took his own life.

Less than three weeks later, WorkSafe was notified of an unsafe work environment due to bullying and unmanageable workloads at the Alcohol and Drug Service.

WorkSafe was told workers were unable to speak up about concerns and were struggling with their workload. It was alleged this culture was driven by the manager, the coroner’s report said.

A WorkSafe inspector met with 11 staff members, who reported “inappropriate behaviours”, including bullying. They reported a “culture of fear and intimidation by the manager”, high caseloads and inconsistent work allocation due to the manager’s inclination to “play favourites”.

The manager was said to talk negatively to staff, and the workers, afraid of repercussions, requested anonymity.

The NMDHB commissioned an external investigation by a psychologist, who recommended a number of improvements, and mentioned the manager’s behaviour as having a “significant negative impact on the mental health of most of the [addiction] service staff”.

​The manager was replaced while an “employment process” took place, the report said.

Despite WorkSafe’s finding of a “very poor workplace culture”, the organisation said the NMDHB was taking reasonable steps to address the issue.

The coroner accepted the police’s finding that there was no criminal liability or suspicious circumstances surrounding Walker’s death.

​Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough group director of operations Lexie O'Shea did not respond to Stuff’s query about the outcome of the employment process involving the manager. She did not confirm whether the manager was still employed by the organisation.

However, she said the organisation had made internal changes following the WorkSafe investigation which it actively participated in.

O'Shea said the organisation was committed to maintaining a workplace free of bullying. She offered condolences to Walker's whānau, friends and colleagues.