Father and grandmother killed in horror Canterbury smash

The two people who were killed in a head-on collision in Canterbury on Monday were a father of two, and a grandmother who was visiting from Malaysia.

A Givealittle page set up to help the family of the deceased said Michael Wong, 39, and his mother-in law were killed.

Wong’s daughter, Bernice, 7, is still in hospital after undergoing multiple operations to fix her hips and legs, while her Grandad is fighting to survive in intensive care.

Wong’s wife Evelyn survived.

Bill Keenann/Supplied A helicopter lands as emergency services attend a crash in Sefton, Christchurch, where two people died.

“Their smart and cheerful boy, Gabriel who is 10-years-old, had a broken arm and possibly PTSD as he witnessed the horrible crash,” friend Diana Too wrote.

“Our thoughts and love are with Evelyn and her family during this challenging time”.

It is the worst nightmare for a loving mother and wife who always striving hard daily for her family, she said.

The crash, which happened just after 10am on Monday near Sefton on SH1, was between two cars.

In one of the cars, two people died, and a third person was injured. In the other car, two people had moderate to serious injuries. Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Stuff understands the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Not long after the accident, Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said it was too soon to know exactly what happened in the Sefton crash, but confirmed one of the vehicles had crossed the centre line.

McDaniel said the crash was now being investigated by detectives from Rangiora and would not comment further until that work was complete.

Te Whatu Ora – Waitaha Canterbury said the patients who had survived had not given permission to update their conditions.

It’s the latest in a long line of accidents on the dangerous stretch of road.

In April last year motorcyclist Robert Burns Hutcheon (70), of Lyttelton was killed on SH1 near Amesbury Rd.

That was followed by a horror crash in June, 1km from Monday’s fatalities, married couple Donna and Christopher Young were killed after their ute collided with mother of three Bridget Glackin’s, car.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff SH1 was blocked for many hours as emergency services worked to clear the road.

Waka Kotahi’s website says the 11.4km stretch of SH1 between Saltwater Creek and the Cam River is a high-risk section of highway, with high traffic volumes and speeds combining in some areas.

According to them, five people were killed and 30 seriously injured in 75 recorded crashes on that stretch of road between 2011 and 2020.

“Too many of these deaths and serious injuries were caused by head-on crashes,” the website states.

It goes on to say while Waka Kotahi can’t remove every hazard, they can put in place effective measures that will make SH1 in North Canterbury safer for everyone who uses the road, including wide centrelines, flexible median safety barriers, and improvements at intersections such as traffic lights, roundabouts or left-in/left-out access to the highway.