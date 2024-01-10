Three dead possums and a roundabout - the disturbing story freaking out a Christchurch suburb

Residents of a Christchurch suburb woke up to a gruesome sight on Tuesday after three dead possums were flung over roundabout signs.

There are strange happenings in Christchurch involving three dead possums and a nondescript roundabout, and it’s freaking out the locals.

The disturbing saga began early on Tuesday morning when Jorja-leigh McKeown was dropping her partner off at work.

To get there, McKeown had to pass by a scruffy roundabout in Parklands, like she does every day.

It was then that she saw a gruesome arrangement of three dead possums slumped over signs marking the roundabout.

Shocked, McKeown was further repulsed when she saw they were still there on her return trip and decided to do something about it before young children could see the macabre scene.

So, clothed in just her pyjamas, she walked back to the roundabout from her home and attempted to give the possums some dignity by placing them in a bush behind the signs.

“Each one had been shot in the head,” a shaky McKeown told Stuff, “and just left there like garbage”.

Passing motorists didn’t seem to care, a bemused McKeown said, with no-one stopping to help her remove the animals.

Not long after, she shared her experience on a Facebook community page, and received equal amounts of praise for removing the possums, and rage that someone would decide to do such a thing.

Although McKeown and other outraged residents understand that possums are a pest, it’s not something they are used to seeing in the city, she said.

Sick, horrifying and insane, were just some of the adjectives used by locals to describe the actions of the perpetrators.

“It’s so disturbing,” McKeown said. “It’s near a preschool and a primary school. Kiddies could have seen it”.

She believes whoever shot the possums deliberately carried them from nearby Bottle Lake Forest or the Travis Wetland Heritage Nature Park.

But now she fears for cats in the area, as there have also been reports of slug shot wounds from local owners in neighbouring suburbs.

The council was approached for comment about the possums but has not yet replied.

But it’s not the only strange happening in the city after ‘offalgate’ left council workers squeamish at the idea of emptying rubbish bins.

In August last year, someone began to sneak around two Christchurch suburbs at night and dump raw meat carcasses into selected public rubbish bins.

By the time they had finished, more than half a tonne of rotting flesh had permeated the air in Wigram and Hornby in four weeks.

It all started on August 28 when the phantom dumper with a carnivorous bent left 220kg of meat, followed by 200kg on September 11.

Then the meat tosser struck again on September 19 with the largest dump of 250kg - shocking councillor Mark Peters.

“It’s staggering.”

All three offloads took place on a Monday night - causing officials to wonder if there was some kind of event spurring people to eat copious quantities of steak and chops?

Council’s Head of Regulatory Compliance Tracey Weston said they were able to identify the registered owner of the vehicle being used to dump – and it was the same person at multiple sites.

But when they went to the registered owner’s address, they were told the individual was not known to those in the house.

”All other avenues of enquiry were explored and exhausted without locating the person responsible”.

Now it looks like the council has another whodunnit mystery on its hands, although maybe not for long, with the help of Jorja-leigh Mckeown and upset locals in her community.

”I was on the verge of tears when I moved the possums...I just want them to be stopped”.