Woman whose home is at the centre of alleged homicide denies knowing victim

The woman whose house was at the centre of an alleged homicide investigation says she had never met the Christchurch father who was found dead with stab wounds.

David Bridgwater, 38, was found dead on January 4 at 2.30am on Carisbrooke St in the eastern suburb of Aranui.

He had stab wounds and was lying not far from his distinctive Toyota Crown sedan. However, police have not said if those injuries caused his death. On Wednesday, Bridgwater had attended a hip-hop and R&B festival, but it’s not known why he was in Aranui.

Police conducted extensive searches at the property behind where Bridgwater was found.

Stuff David Bridgwater on New Year's Day.

On January 6, police and the armed offenders squad began to search the residence, and later in the day, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told media they were "speaking with some people” who were “cooperating”.

However, she would not say if those co-operating were suspects in the homicide inquiry.

Stuff spoke to the female occupant of the house on Wednesday. She declined to talk about why the police had searched her house but said she had never met Bridgwater.

Police continued to have a presence in the neighbourhood, with four police cars parked a street away from the residence on Wednesday morning. A nearby resident said they had done the same on Tuesday.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Alleged Aranui homicide victim David 'Dave' Bridgwater, 38.

In a statement on Wednesday, Reeves said a team of investigators was continuing to make enquiries into Bridgwater’s death but did not confirm how he died.

“Police are also aware of speculation in the media around the injuries David suffered, however the nature and cause of these injuries is unconfirmed and remains under investigation”.

She continued to appeal for sightings of a green 2003 Holden Commodore, registration BGE263, which was believed to have left Carisbrooke St shortly after Bridgwater’s death.

The car was registered to a female in June 2020. At the time, the woman’s address was listed as being the same Carisbrooke property police searched. The car was not at the property on Wednesday.

Previously, police had also asked for sightings of Bridgwater’s car in the hours before he died.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Police conducted an extensive scene examination.

A neighbour told Stuff she believed three people had left the property on Saturday. She said she had only moved onto the street a year ago, but did not want to stay.

“It’s scary,” the mother said.

Friends have gathered around his whānau and have begun a private fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs.

On Facebook, many friends paid tribute to the “funny” and “kind” father.

“Always the funniest humour and carefree attitude. Loved life and all that it had to give. Never cared for much but had everything you wanted and loved beside you,” one friend wrote.

Another friend said Bridgwater loved his family, his mum and his son.

“They were the most important thing to him in the world.”

Whānau has declined to comment, and asked for privacy.