Briscoes apologises after trans woman was misgendered

Popular homeware chain Briscoes, has apologised after a transgender customer says she was repeatedly misgendered by a store employee.

Mary Haddock-Staniland​ a global diversity inclusion executive, who goes by she/her pronouns, said the incident left her feeling “humiliated, embarrassed and upset”.

The Auckland woman went to Briscoes in Botany on Sunday to collect items from the click and collect.

After approaching the counter, Haddock-Staniland said she gave the store employee her name along with her driver's licence to verify her identity.

“But he couldn't find the order number because the goods weren’t ready to be collected. I asked him to cancel the order, so I could manually grab the items in store.”

Haddock-Staniland said the store employee called a supervisor over to assist and began referring to her using he/him pronouns.

“He got a supervisor over and that's when he was referring to me as ‘he’. ‘He wants to change this, he wants to change that.’

“I actually thought he was talking to my husband at first because I showed him my licence, and he was looking at the order which was booked in my name. I was also standing right in front of him.

“I wasn't looking ready to hit the red carpet, but he could visibly see that I was Mary.”

After realising the employee was referring to her, Haddock-Staniland said she tried to correct him on his use of pronouns.

“He still continued referring to me as ‘he’. At this point, there were about two or three other store employees involved in the dialogue and none of them stepped in to correct their colleague.

Haddock-Staniland said she felt “humiliated and deeply sad”.

Haddock-Staniland formally complained to the company on Monday, and on Wednesday, was told an investigation into the incident had been undertaken.

“Pronoun communication for me is crucial,” Haddock-Staniland said.

Haddock-Staniland said if the employee was unsure, they should have asked what her preferred pronouns were or used her name.

A spokesperson for Briscoe Group, which owns Briscoes Homeware, told Stuff it couldn’t comment specifically on customer interactions due to privacy reasons, but said an apology had been given for “an in-store incident”.

“As a business, we are clear with our team that good customer service is built on positive and respectful interactions with all people - customers, colleagues and others with whom we engage,” the spokesperson said.

“Briscoe Group provides training on an extensive range of topics including customer service and product knowledge. We have learning content in relation to diversity and inclusion within our training portfolio and which is available within our team members' learning pathways."