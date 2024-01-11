Wandering seal's highway rescue prompts non-intervention plea

The seal pup was bundled into a bin and surrounded by sleeping bags after the roadside rescue.

When Rachel Yerbury-Wilson spotted a seal pup on the side of the road, she took action.

“It was literally on the roadside edge,” Yerbury-Wilson said. “I’m an animal lover, I thought, ‘screw this, I’ll just be late for work’.”

It was about 7.45am on Wednesday, and Yerbury-Wilson was heading to work when she spotted the “little black thing” on the Appleby Highway, west of Nelson.

Cars had slowed on the 80kph road, but no one was doing anything, so Yerbury-Wilson grabbed a bin from the back of her car and headed across the road. She scooped the pup – about 75cm long and surprisingly heavy – into the bin and carried it back to her car.

The seal poked its head out as Yerbury-Wilson walked across the road. “Drivers were looking at me [thinking], what’s this crazy lady doing?”

She put the pup into her car, where it promptly crawled out of the bin and began a tour of her vehicle, ending up on the dashboard.

Rachel Yerbury-Wilson/Stuff Chrissy Clark and Rachel Yerbury-Wilson teamed up to rescue a seal pup from the roadside.

By then, Chrissy Clark had pulled up to offer help. Clark, a SPCA volunteer, had some old sleeping bags in her van. The two women stuffed the seal into the bin with the sleeping bags and secured it with a dog lead.

“It was haphazard, but it was a life or death situation: it was going to get squashed [on the road],” Yerbury-Wilson said.

Clark drove away with the pup, nestled in the bin and belted in on the passenger’s seat. Later, Department of Conservation (DOC) staff collected it from her workplace.

Yerbury-Smith acknowledged the official advice to contact the DOC when a wild animal was in jeopardy. But with the pup in imminent danger, she had to act, she said.

“There’s leaving nature alone and then there’s watching a wild animal perish on our roads. In the spur of the moment, that’s what I did. Hopefully it will make it back to the sea.”

DOC Motueka operations manager Chris Golding said the seal appeared healthy, and was released into the sea.

Chrissy Clark/Stuff Chrissy Clark and Rachel Yerbury-Wilson rescued a seal pup from the side of the road on the Appleby Highway in Nelson.

“We appreciate the women involved in removing the seal from the highway acted with good intentions, but we strongly advise people should not intervene in such situations and should contact police to manage the traffic hazard and DOC.”

Seals could act defensively, and could deliver a nasty bite when they felt threatened, Golding said.

Once hunted almost to extinction, the fur seal population is growing, and the animal is recolonising some of its former range. This meant seeing more seals around – including an influx of adolescent seals appearing in unexpected places as they begin to wean.

Golding said seals can wander as far as 15km inland, often following rivers and streams and appearing in unusual places, like roadsides or city streets. This was normal, and DOC tried to take a hands-off approach with the “capable and resilient” creatures, which usually find their way home.

DOC will only intervene if a pup is in immediate danger, in poor condition, or being harrassed, he said.

DOC’s emergency hotline is 0800 DOC HOT.