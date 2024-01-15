Wellington's gutters run with water leaking from decaying pipes, as restrictions loom

As Wellington confronts the risk of a water shortage, decaying pipes across the city continue to leak on the hottest day this summer.

A Wellington resident estimates 200,000 litres of water was leaking each week from a broken pipe near his home, and the leak wasn’t fixed for three months.

That’s more than 2.5 million litres of wasted water at a time when officials have warned Wellington residents to store water because of a “real” risk of a water shortage.

Wellington Water, the entity that runs the capital’s water system, has warned there is a 33% chance of level 4 restrictions this summer, most likely in early February.

Under level 4 restrictions, all outdoor water use is banned and residents are advised to take two-minute showers and only do one load of washing per person a week.

It has announced the Wellington metropolitan area – excluding Kāpiti, which runs its own water service – will move to level 2 water restrictions this Wednesday.

Under level 2, all unattended watering systems, such as sprinklers and irrigation systems, are banned. People can water their garden by hand.

Amid the warnings and restrictions, leaks are visible across the city with water, bubbling up in some places, or seeping out of the ground in others and running, gurgling down gutters.

Michael Daly/Stuff Water from a leak in the gutter on Lambton Quay during the warmest day so far this summer

The problem is visible enough and has been going on long enough that many Wellington residents seem to view the debacle with a mixture of vexed resignation and baffled disbelief that it could ever have come to this.

In its latest leaks update, Wellington Water reported it fixed 552 leaks in December, of which 42 were considered to be urgent and another 44 high priority.

Since July 1, almost 4200 leaks had been fixed in the five council areas covered by Wellington Water – Hutt, Porirua, Upper Hutt, South Wairarapa and Wellington city.

The councils, along with Greater Wellington Regional Council, own and fund the organisation. Wellington Water is a service provider, while the infrastructure is owned by the councils.

Michael Daly/Stuff Water and silt coming out of the footpath on Lambton Quay.

In November, 294 new leaks were detected, of which 62 were on private property.

A leak that showed up in December was on the city’s premier retail street, Lambton Quay.

Businesses near the leak became so frustrated it wasn’t being fixed that they took to chalking the number of days since the leak appeared on the pavement. Last Wednesday it was day 27.

“Compared to what it was when it was just a little leak, it’s massive now,” Chris Perkins from Jean Jacques Hair Design told The Post.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Frustrated business operators on Lambton Quay have been keeping track of the days since the appearance of a leak outside their premises. Wednesday was Day 17 since water started leaking onto the footpath.

A Wellington Water spokesperson said it was told of the leak three weeks earlier. The leak had been assessed as a low to medium priority job.

Wellington Water would try to fix the leak as soon as possible, they said, but the increasing number of leaks in the region meant the focus was on repairing high priority leaks first.

Within walking distance of Lambton Quay, water is gurgling down gutters from other leaks that appeared some months ago at the north end of Tinakori Rd and up the hill from there in Newman Tce.

During the week, Wellington City Councillor Ray Chung mentioned his frustration about another leak a bit further north outside a Caltex service station in Hutt Rd.

Michael Daly/Stuff A leak at the north end of Tinakori Rd, inner Wellington

The leak had appeared more than two months ago and was “just pouring water out”, Chung told Newstalk ZB. He was waiting for an answer after asking Wellington Water where that leak was on the priority list.

Southeast of downtown, in Rongotai, near Wellington Airport, a resident of Lonsdale Cres reported a leak outside his home to Wellington City Council in early October, and was told it had been passed through to the Wellington Water team.

At the start of December, the resident, who wants to remain anonymous, emailed WCC again. He advised the leak was getting much worse, and asked when it would be fixed.

The resident, who has shown Stuff his correspondence with the council, also noted a leak on the other side of the road from his house, and only 20 metres away, had been fixed the day before. He suggested both leaks could have been fixed at the same time.

Michael Daly/Stuff Water running down the gutter in Newman Cres, inner Wellington, on a warm, dry day in the capital

Then in early January, three months after he reported the leak, the resident emailed the council again. In that email, he said he had received several messages saying the leak had been fixed, but that was not the case.

He noted the number of the job had been changed in mid-January, “which makes me wonder how your system works”.

The leak was starting to affect his sleep, the resident said. ”We can hear the rushing water noise in our pipes in our house.”

He told Stuff he used a water drinking bottle to measure the amount of water from the leak running down the gutter, and there was a litre of water in the bottle within three seconds. That was almost 30,000l a day, and about 400,000l in a fortnight, he said.

The resident copied Stuff into the early January email, in which he also expressed concerns the leak could start undermining his garage.

Wellington Water told Stuff the leak was considered a medium priority.

“The region is experiencing an increasing number of leaks as the water pipes age and become more prone to breaking (we estimate around 45% of the drinking water going into council pipes is lost to leaks) in the public network,” Wellington Water said.

“This means Wellington Water has to prioritise where our crews go to make the best use of our resources and focus on fixing the biggest leaks that have the most impact on water supply. Many of which are underground and not easy to spot.

“Wellington Water has created a clear prioritisation process to ensure our work is as effective as possible,” Wellington Water said.

MONIQUE FORD / THE POST Water from a leak running down steps in the inner Wellington suburb of Thorndon

“Leaks are principally a problem of the age of the pipes. There is a significant backlog of renewals (replacing old pipes) across the region as investment into replacing pipes has historically not kept pace with the number of pipes nearing and exceeding the end of their operational lives.

“Essentially, the water pipes in the region are ageing at a faster rate than they have been replaced – old pipes burst and leak more often and some of the pipes in our region are 100 or more years old. ”

Within days of the Lonsdale Crescent resident sending the early January email, the leak was fixed.

The challenge to upgrade the water system is mammoth, and no one seems to know where the money will come from.

Wellington Water chair Nick Leggett has told councils the region needs to invest $7.6 billion during the next decade in the system.