Fire in Titahi Bay contained, crews fighting hotspots ahead of windy forecast

Residents in Porirua woke up to a scrub fire in Tītahi Bay. The smoke could be smelled from the northern suburbs to Miramar in the city.

A large scrub fire in the Porirua seaside area of Titahi Bay has been contained, with helicopters and ground crews working to eliminate hotspots ahead of a windy forecast on Saturday.

The fire began late on Thursday night and northerly winds pushed a veil of smoke from the blaze over Wellington’s northern suburbs. Smoke was also reported in the Hutt Valley and the Wellington coastal suburb of Miramar.

About 7.15am on Friday, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said eight crews were still working to bring the vegetation fire under control. Helicopters with monsoon buckets would also be working on Friday morning.

The fire was burning over about 10ha in Whitireia Park, and people were asked to stay away from the area. No homes were at risk, Fenz said.

Frances Chin/Stuff Smoke coming off the fire on Friday morning.

Additional rural firefighters were being brought in on Friday morning to support and relieve urban and rural crews who had been working overnight.

Shortly before midday, a Fenz spokesperson confirmed the fire had been contained with three helicopters in “constant operation with monsoon buckets to make use of the favourable conditions present”.

Seven ground crews remain at the scene.

Fenz incident controller Nick Pyatt​ said Friday will be an important day to get on top of the fire.

"With the weather forecast for high winds tomorrow, we want to get as much of this fire out as possible.

“Our crews have done a great job to keep it contained to where they have, and now it's a case of getting as much of it out as we can today."

The fire had not grown significantly in size since Friday morning. It still sits at around 10 hectares, Pyatt said.

“The helicopters and ground crews will be on the scene for the rest of Friday and monitoring overnight, with further crews expected to be at the scene on Saturday.

“A drone crew will attend in the afternoon to help identify hotspots.”

Supplied Crews have been fighting a scrub fire overnight in the Porirua seaside suburb of Titahi Bay

Fenz was alerted to the blaze at 11.04pm on Thursday, and the first crews arrived by about 11.10pm.

Crews and specialist appliances from across Wellington were called in to the incident.

Residents in Wellington’s northern suburbs woke to the sight of a red glow in the sky and the smell of smoke in the air.

Commuters travelling into Wellington city from the north were also driving through heavy smoke over the motorway in the central Porirua area.

But Porirua City councillor Mike Duncan, who lives in Titahi Bay, said there wasn’t much smoke in his part of the suburb early Friday, although he could see smoke coming off part of Whitireia Park.

Supplied/Simon Bradwell Fire crews from across Wellington were sent to Titahi Bay overnight to fight a scrub fire that was continuing to burn at down on Friday.

He had become aware of the fire about 12.30am when he was woken by the sound of trucks and other vehicles driving up his road. The power had also been out at that time.

About 7am he could see two helicopters with monsoon buckets in the area.

Fenz said smoke was affecting a large part of Porirua, and the National Public Health Service had advised that people in an area where there was smoke should go inside, close the windows and doors and turn off air conditioning units.

Anyone who had been exposed to the smoke and was feeling unwell should contact Healthline (0800 611 116) or ring their doctor for advice.

Supplied/Will Dougherty Smoke was pouring from the fire overnight.

Smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and airways. Symptoms could include watery or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

In healthy people, most symptoms disappeared soon after exposure to smoke ended and did not cause long-term health problems.

Smokers, the elderly, children, and those with heart disease, asthma or other lung disease were at the greatest risk of harm from smoke inhalation.

People should avoid exposure to smoke if possible.