Cricket mates to pay tribute to 'fallen brother' as homicide investigation continues

At a ground that he loved, David ‘Bridgy’ Bridgwater’s cricket team will honour the man they call their brother.

As the Heathcote Blazer’s cricket team take the field in Hagley Park in Christchurch on Saturday, they will also be wearing their grief at losing their mate.

The team will don black armbands, and captain Paul Jarman will use his Bridgwater’s bat for the last time, before it’s given back to his young son.

They will also observe a minute’s silence for the keen cricketer who was a “big motivator” for the squad, who valued him “so much as their brother and friend”, Jarman said in a social media tribute.

Bridgwater, 38, was found dead on January 4 at 2.30am on Carisbrooke St in the eastern suburb of Aranui.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Flowers were left at the scene where his body was found.

He appeared to have injuries inflicted by a weapon and was lying not far from his distinctive Toyota Crown sedan. However, police have not said if those injuries caused his death. The day before, Bridgwater had attended a hip-hop and R&B festival, but it’s not known why he was in Aranui.

The manner of his death has hit friends and family hard – and the cricket team he played for.

In February, the team intends to play a special game under the banner of the “Bridgwater Memorial Shield” – which will be a yearly event.

They hope the wider community and Bridgwater’s friends will support the match, and donations from the event will help raise funds for his son, who Jarman said was his “whole world”.

The club has already been raising money to help Bridgwater’s family by selling stickers of their logo.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Bridgwater’s death continues, although police have not given any updates since Wednesday.

Then, Detective Inspector Nicky Reeves said in a statement that police were aware of media speculation about the injuries Bridgwater suffered.

“However, the nature and cause of these injuries is unconfirmed and remains under investigation.”

She continued to appeal for sightings of a green 2003 Holden Commodore, registration BGE263, which was believed to have left Carisbrooke St shortly after Bridgwater’s death.

The car was registered to a female in June 2020. At the time, the woman’s address was listed as being the same Carisbrooke property beside where Bridgwater’s car was on the street. Police searched the property last weekend. The car was not at the house on Wednesday.

Stuff spoke to the female occupant of the house on Wednesday. She declined to talk about why the police had searched her house but said she had never met Bridgwater.

Previously, police had also asked for sightings of Bridgwater’s car in the hours before he died.