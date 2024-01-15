Why does Covid-19 run rampant in December?

Fifth wave of infections have disrupted the best-made summer plans for many.

While other respiratory diseases tend to favour the colder winter months, Covid-19 has twice unleashed a wave during the start of summer.

Expert Michael Plank says the pattern is interesting. But the University of Canterbury epidemiology professor warned the virus is still fairly novel and may not have had time to settle into a regular yearly cycle.

After the Government eased pandemic restrictions in late 2021, three waves of the virus hit in 2022: a large wave in March, a second in July and perhaps surprisingly, a third in December.

National wastewater testing – with the public now less likely to report positive results, a better snapshot of case numbers – indicates infections fell in early January 2023 before spiking in December.

According to ESR’s surveillance reports, fragments of viral DNA in the wastewater system during December reached a high point for the year. Recorded levels were comparatively low last winter.

University of Auckland researcher David Welch, who has modelled Covid-19 outbreaks, expected at the start of the pandemic to see the seasons “play a bigger role”. He was interested that this hadn’t played out to date.

Plank said the time of year itself may be partly to blame, as people gathered.

“The lead-up to Christmas is a very busy social time for a lot of people. So that probably adds a little bit of fuel to the fire.”

Massey University infectious disease professor Nigel French​ agreed. New Zealand’s warmer months also attract more international tourists from the Northern Hemisphere, where most Covid-19 variants originate. As people arrive, they bring a “sample” of whatever strains are circulating globally.

“With our relative isolation, the tourism season is when most of our infections come into New Zealand.”

New variants have regularly appeared in November and December. In 2021, scientists identified the Omicron variant in mid-November, which then spread rapidly in other countries and first arrived in New Zealand that December – though border restrictions were still in force.

In December 2022, the XBB.1.5 or “Kraken” subvariant – with a mutation making it more infectious – was reported. Last December, the JN.1 subvariant took hold.

But while a highly transmissible new arrival might contribute to a particular wave, French said it was now typical for four or more viral strains to be in the mix at any time – what he described as a “variant soup”.

Consistently, new strains appear – or combine forces “when people get infected with more than one strain” – and become dominant, he said.

“As more and more people have got infected, the virus population has got a lot bigger, so more strains and more lineages have gradually evolved and emerged over time.”

Plank explained a spike in cases can occur when new strains coincide with lower public immunity. Waves of infections are an expected part of “a natural cycle”.

“You have a wave and a large number of people get infected. So then they are immune to getting the virus for a certain period of time. But eventually that immunity does fade,” he added. “When a new variant comes along, it’s not as if it evades immunity entirely. It just evades it a little bit, and that’s all it needs to get that advantage… Eventually, the virus starts to run out of susceptible hosts and the numbers start to come down.”

Not all viruses are winter bugs, Plank said.

“It’s still only three years since the virus first emerged in humans so it could take several years to settle down into a stable pattern,” he said. “It hasn’t become a winter virus yet. It may be that it gets there eventually, but it could be that it actually just remains a virus that is with us year-round… [with] waves at different times.”