Still no arrests, almost three months on from Baby Ru's death

Baby Ru’s death remains a mystery, almost three months on from when he died.

Police are yet to arrest anyone, almost three months on from when Baby Ru suffered fatal injuries to his head.

The toddler, who was initially named Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall by his parents, suffered blunt forced trauma on the morning of October 22 when he was taken in an unresponsive state to Hutt Hospital, just days before his second birthday.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard previously said Ru died from blunt force trauma that was not accidental. Subsequently, police launched a homicide investigation.

Three people of interest went to the hospital with Baby Ru in the car, Dylan Ross, Rosie Morunga, and Storm Angel Wall.

Pritchard said the car was driven back to the Poole St property in Lower Hutt and was used to remove items that were “directly relevant” to the homicide investigation.

The car was then used to conceal or dispose of the items, he said, and police seized it for forensic examination.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police have made an appeal to the public, revealing images of what it says is “critical evidence” in the Baby Ru case including this fabric strip.

He couldn’t say who was in the car at the time the items were removed.

Police had no update on the investigation this week, but whānau including Ru’s Aunty, continue to push Ross, Morunga and Wall to “tell the truth”.

Previously, Pritchard appealed for sightings of a light-coloured Nissan Sedan – with the licence plate TE6972 – between the morning of 22 October and afternoon of 24 October across the Wellington region.

Police are also looking for a hard drive used to record CCTV footage from the property.

“The hard drive police are seeking is a Provision-ISR NVR5-8200PX+ DVR. We urge anyone with any information on the hard drive, or sightings of the vehicle to get in contact”.

Pritchard said all of Ru’s injuries were to his head. Pritchard also said the injuries could have been caused by a weapon, or by Baby Ru having his head slammed on furniture or a floor.

Supplied/Supplied The three people at the centre of the Baby Ru investigation: Rosie Morunga, Dylan Ross and Storm Angel Wall.

Pritchard confirmed Waikato police had been called to do a welfare check on the little boy in July and found nothing of concern.

Stuff revealed Baby Ru’s injuries were so severe his head had swollen to twice its normal size, according to whānau.

Baby Ru’s Aunty posted on social media that she saw bruises on his head, the day the whānau got him back from the funeral home.

Other whānau members have posted about noticing the same abnormality with Baby Ru’s head. One said it “disgusted” them.

Previously, Ru’s Aunty said she had voluntarily gone to police to make a statement and to hand over some video footage that had been sent to her.

After his death, whānau registered Ru’s name as Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall, after his great-great-grandfather, Te Huatahi Reremoana, who was a well-known member of the Ratana Church.