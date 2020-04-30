Intruder seen on CCTV before West Auckland wrecker's yard fire

A man got in and out of cars and tried to light a cigarette before a suspicious fire at a car yard which destroyed at least a dozen vehicles.

Residents were awoken by "explosion after explosion" as the yard went up in flames in New Lynn, West Auckland.

Select Wheels Limited owner Vinay Khullar said a man was clearly captured entering the yard's Cambridge Lane entrance just after midnight.

He was seen getting in and out of multiple vehicles and trying to light a cigarette for about 45 minutes before he disappeared from the camera's view, Khullar said.

Armin Pasagic/Supplied Flames tower above a car yard in New Lynn in the early hours of Thursday morning.

About 30 minutes later, the fire started in the rear of the yard. The man had covered his face with his hoodie when the camera at the front of the yard captured him leaving.

Khullar reckoned about 70 to 90 uninsured wrecks, which are used for parts, had been damaged.

He suspected there were other people involved, due to "flashes" of torchlight seen on CCTV.

Select Wheels Limited buys damaged vehicles, mainly from Australia, and repairs them for sale online.

Khullar had been in business for 18 months and had had four to five break-ins in the past, but the overnight fire was "unimaginable".

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Dallas Ramsey said multiple calls were received about the fire just after 1am on Thursday.

"When crews arrived there were around 12 to 15 cars on fire, which we extinguished," Ramsey said.

Four fire trucks and crews were used to fight the blaze, on Great North Rd between Clark St and Rata St.

New Lynn resident Armin Pasagic said he was woken up about 1am to what sounded like gun shots.

He opened up the blinds to see the massive fire about 800 metres from his home.

"I was pretty surprised," Pasagic said. "It was my first time seeing a fire [like that]."

"It was like explosion after explosion."

Another local resident, Troy Datson who lived just 300 metres from the site, said he thought he had heard a car accident.

"I had double glazed windows shut and it sounded originally like there was a car accident. Opened the sliding door to see the fire."

Troy Datson Locals watched as flames and smoke billowed above a car yard in Auckland.

He heard "loud pops and bangs" and "explosions every couple of minutes".

"Cars and the surrounding trees were alight. Very little wind had the smoke going straight up which was thankful for the locals."

About five minutes after the explosions, fire trucks showed up and it took about 40 minutes to put it out, Pasagic said.

The air was "really smoky" for some time after the fire was put out, he said.

Ramsey said a fire investigator was at the scene on Thursday morning.

Police said they considered the fire suspicious at this stage.

"A scene guard has been in place at the property overnight and a scene examination is due to take place today," a spokesperson said.

"Anyone that may have information relating to this incident can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697.Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."