Death of 5-month-old baby in Northland not suspicious, police say

Whangārei police investigated the baby's death but now say it was not suspicious (file photo).

The death of a baby in Whangārei is not being treated as suspicious.

The 5-month-old was found unresponsive on Monday morning and, despite efforts to save the baby, they died at the home.

Police officers were alerted to the incident by the ambulance service and went to the scene in Kensington.

The police had also been called to the address the evening before the baby died, a police spokesperson said.

A police investigation ran on Tuesday and a post-mortem examination was held.

But police now say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The matter has been referred to the coroner, who will determine the cause of death.

Oranga Tamariki's Glynis Sandland said the organisation was assisting police in the investigation into the baby's death.