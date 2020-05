Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Kaiwaka.

One person has died in a crash in Northland's Kaiwaka.

Police were called to the crash between a car and a motorcycle on Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd about 12.30pm, a spokesman said.

"One person has died at the scene," he said.

The road is closed between SH1 and Baldrock Rd while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.