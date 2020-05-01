Murder charge after woman dies at scene of fire in Auckland's Mt Roskill

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said they found a woman in critical condition, but were unable to save her.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died at the scene of a fire in Auckland's Mt Roskill.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of Auckland City Police, said the woman was found with critical injuries at an address on May Rd on Friday morning, and a man was arrested nearby.

"Despite efforts to save her, these were not successful," Armstrong said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police and firefighters are at the scene of the fatal incident on May Rd.

The 29-year-old man will appear at Auckland District Court on Saturday.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and there are no concerns for the safety of the wider community.

Armstrong confirmed the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other but would not confirm the name of the victim as formal identification was yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Saturday.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family at this absolutely tragic time," Armstrong said.

Officers have begun a scene examination and were expected to be on site for some time.

A resident on nearby Memorial Ave said they heard car horns sounding on the street about 8am.

“They were going off as if to tell someone to get out of the way,” they said.

"Next thing we heard a clip as a car hit an object heading down the road. We thought nothing of it until police were walking around the street later."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed two fire trucks were sent to the scene on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman from St John Ambulance said one ambulance, a manager and a rapid response vehicle also attended the scene.

A large number of police officers could be seen standing around a house on Friday morning.

Neighbours were milling around the home trying to find out what happened.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A number of police could be seen standing outside an address on May Rd, Mt Roskill.

Smoke could be seen from down a long driveway.

One of the houses cordoned off by police had graffiti scrawled across the front of it.

Janelle Haig, who lives on the street, said it sounded like someone set off huge fireworks on Friday morning.

“It was intense," she said.

May Rd was a very "family-orientated area", Haig said.

“We don’t want this kind of stuff to happen in our neighbourhood because of the kids.

”The area is crazy, but a good kind of crazy.'

In a tweet, Auckland Transport said May Rd had been closed between Stoddard Rd and Memorial Ave due to a fire.