Northland pensioner faced with $115k legal bill after Mangawhai rates fight

Bruce and Heather Rogan of Mangawhai, Northland, have been in a long-running dispute with the Kaipara District Council over the legality of their rates. Video first published September 2017

A pensioner faces an economic blow after being forced to pay a $115,000 legal bill.

Bruce Rogan is angry with the Kaipara District Council, saying the costs came out of a "witch hunt" against whistle-blowers.

But Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith said the court-ordered costs arose because councils had to defend themselves against the Rogans and the Mangawhai Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Bruce and Heather Rogan of Mangawhai are disappointed their dispute with Kaipara District Council over the legality of their rates, dating back to 2012, has led to a $115,000 legal bill.

Rogan is chairman of the association in Mangawhai, a fast-growing coastal community just north of Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Ratepayers lose long standing battle with two Northland councils

* Mangawhai ratepayers' revolt stymied after court rules council's actions were justified

* Rebellion in paradise: The ratepayers who fought the law and won

* Council targets 500 rates rebels



The association led a rates strike in 2012, exposing illegalities in the way the council rated for the area's sewerage scheme, which had a massive cost blowout from $17m to more than $62m.

The rates revolt, and the anomalies it exposed, led to the council being sacked and an act of parliament to validate the rates.

But Bruce Rogan said the council — then led by two commissioners — continued to pursue ratepayers for their rates, with he and his wife Heather being a legal test case for recovery proceedings.

The case spent more than four years traversing high and appeal courts, even spending time in the Supreme Court, ending in 2018 when the Rogans' appeal was dismissed.

Denise Piper/Stuff Mangawhai Heads used to be a small community but the scenic beach and estuary now attracts plenty of Aucklanders.

"We thought that there had been the most egregious breaches of legal obligations by the council that it couldn't just be left to drift on," he said.

"We thought we would at least be able to make a mark in the ground to say councils cannot just ride rough-shod over the legal obligations that they have to their ratepayers.

"Tragically, we've made the situation much worse."

All outstanding rates have now been paid but the Rogans have also been lumped with the $115,000 bill for legal costs, due on May 22.

The bill will make a significant dent in the money Rogan and his wife put aside for their retirement, he said. The Mangawhai community had also contributed more than $500,000 to lawyer's fees.

"If we had known that we were going to be exposed to such a huge financial hit, I don't think Heather and I would've proceeded."

But Smith said the costs were ordered in court and should be paid, to make it fair for all the ratepayers who paid their rates on time.

The complicated legal case, involving both the Kaipara District and Northland Regional Councils, was decided by the highest court in the country, he said.

"The courts fully addressed, in all their proceedings — right through to the Supreme Court — any issues of illegality and ultimately found in favour of the council."

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith says he has the backing of Kaipara ratepayers in pursuing the legal costs from the Rogans.

The court-ordered costs represent just a fraction of the "significant" legal costs incurred by the councils, Smith said.

The council has the backing of ratepayers to recover the costs, including many of the new residents of Mangawhai, he said.

"People stop me in the streets and say 'have those people in Mangawhai paid their rates yet?'"

Smith said when the court-ordered costs are paid, it will bring to an end a dark time in the council's history and allow the district to move on.