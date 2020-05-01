Police car hit by truck in West Auckland while doing U-turn

The police car was undertaking a U-turn under red and blue lights at the time of the collision (file photo).

A police car has been hit by a truck while doing a U-turn.

The incident occurred on Lincoln Rd in West Auckland's Henderson about 11am, Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing manager Inspector Scott Webb told Stuff.

The officer saw a speeding vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and turned on the car's red and blue lights before initiating a U-turn.

During the U-turn, the police car was hit by a truck, Inspector Webb said.

READ MORE:

* Police write off a car a week

* Police car caught up in collision while responding to a call

* Crash following police car U-turn 'takes the cake' - witness

No one was injured in the collision.

"Enquirieswill be made into the crash and the circumstances surrounding the incident," he said.

Last year Stuff revealed police officers were involved in 4132 crashes in the three years prior.

Police officers were found to be at fault for 62 per cent of those incidents.

The majority of the crashes involved police hitting stationary objects and took place while reversing.