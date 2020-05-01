Motorcyclist in critical condition after serious crash in Palmerston North

An officer studies the tangled metal of a motorbike that was in a collision with a car in Palmerston North.

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after their motorbike and a car collided in Palmerston North.

The rider hit the side of a silver Honda SUV at the intersection of Napier Rd and Upper Main St about 4.45pm on Friday.

The driver's side of the SUV was crumpled by the force of the motorbike, which lay in a tangled mess of metal surrounded by shattered glass and chards of red and white plastic.

David Unwin/Stuff Emergency services arrive at the scene of the crash.

Visibly shaken, the SUV driver said he pulled out from Upper Main St, turning to head towards the city when the collision happened..

The front wheel was ripped from the bike and the side airbags of the SUV had burst, its windows shattered.

The man jumped from his car to help the motorcyclist, who lay on the ground in a T-shirt, legs trembling before lying still, neighbours at the scene said.

David Unwin/Stuff Police work to identify the cause of the crash.

Firefighters performed first aid on the bike rider before they were driven to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department by St John ambulance.

Police cordoned off the road heading towards Ashhurst between Upper Main St and Upham Terrace as they investigated the scene, taking statements from the driver of the SUV and witnesses.

Dave Bayliss saw the motorcyclist "take off like a rocket" towards Ashhurst a few minutes before the crash.

David Unwin/Stuff Firefighters take a moment after performing first aid on the motorcyclist, who has critical injuries.

"I heard this bike going really fast. I thought he was being chased by police. He would have been going 130kph.

"I thought: 'All it takes is for someone to come out of a driveway or a street like this and he is gone.'"

Bayliss walked past the mangled scene as the driver was driven to hospital.

"All I thought was: 'I hope that's not that kid on the motorbike.'"