Partially blind dog to be euthanised after it attacked another pet

A man's bid to save his dog from being euthanised after it attacked another dog has failed. (File photo)

A partially blind dog that was desexed hours before attacking another dog will be euthanised.

The dog's owner Darryl Risdom appealed an order to destroy the pet, named Jock, to the High Court at Auckland, but lost the case.

His lawyer, Asta Gold, argued a miscarriage of justice had occurred when Risdom was earlier sentenced for owning a dog that attacked a domestic animal because the judge was not aware Risdom suffered from a "cognitive impairment".

However, Justice Pheroze Jagose found there had been no miscarriage of justice.

Risdom told the court Jock had just been neutered and was affected by anaesthetic when he attacked a three-legged dog called Vinnie, which had been out for a walk with its owner on April 26, 2019.

Jock is blind in one eye and the court heard he could have been scared if approached from the side.

But the complainant said Jock had been behaving aggressively as she, Vinnie and her other dog Teddie passed Risdom's property.

Vinnie's owner said Jock forced his way through Risdom's gate, ran across the road and bit Vinnie, puncturing his chest.

However, Risdom claimed his neighbour, with whom he has an ongoing dispute, deliberately released Jock from the property.

Jock tried to attack Vinnie three more times before he was restrained.

Vinnie required veterinary treatment.

After the incident, Auckland Council brought a proceeding against Risdom under the dog control act.

The council had previously recommended Jock be neutered after an earlier allegation he had bitten another dog.

On November 27, 2019, Risdom failed to attend a court appearance at Pukekohe District Court.

Judge Soana Moala convicted and sentenced Risdom, fining him $750 and ordering him pay $332 in reparations for veterinary expenses and emotional harm, as well as issuing the order for Jock to be euthanised.

Risdom had failed to turn up to court on two earlier occasions and was warned if he continued to not attend, the case may be dealt with in his absence.

He appealed Moala's decision, claiming it was unfair.

The High Court, at Auckland, where Risdom appealed an order to destroy his dog.

Gold told the High Court Risdom had a cognitive impairment from a head injury, which affected his memory and prevented him from working.

He had also been involved in a car crash on November 6, 2019.

Risdom's medical issues were not raised in the District Court.

In his appeal judgment, Justice Jagose said while he had no reason to doubt Risdom's claim that he had a cognitive impairment, no medical evidence was presented to substantiate the claim his medical issues had impacted his ability to attend the District Court hearing.

He added that animals recovering from anaesthetic were usually drowsy, rather than aggressive.

The appeal was dismissed.