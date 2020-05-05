New Zealand's biggest Agricultural Show cancelled for first time since WWII

The New Zealand Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

This year's New Zealand Agricultural Show has been cancelled marking the first time the country's largest community event has not gone ahead since World War II.

The Canterbury A&P Show Association announced the decision on Tuesday – six months' ahead of November's Show Day – citing financial uncertainty due to coronavirus and public health concerns as the reason for canning the annual three-day affair.

It has also launched a fundraising campaign, warning its long-term future is "at significant risk".

The announcement came a day after the Christchurch Marathon – in it's 40th year – announced the Queens Birthday Weekend event had been postponed until April 2021. Organisers said it had become "obvious" holding a major event before Christmas was not feasible.

Alden Williams/Stuff Fans of the annual show were asked to donate to the Show Saviour scheme to ensure it can return in 2021.

Christchurch Marathon organisers said all entrants in this year's event would be transferred to 2021 in a "goodwill gesture" as entry fees were non-refundable.

Race director Chris Cox said about 800 people had enrolled, more than double the amount from the same time last year when around 4000 took to the city's streets as heavy rained lashed contestants.

Meanwhile, Agricultural Show president Chris Herbert explained the cancellation was necessary as preparing for a major event in November that "may or may not be able to proceed" could result in spending hundreds of thousands of dollars that may not be recouped.

In a press release, the Canterbury A&P Show Association thanked members for being "guardians of the show for 157 years", and said the Christchurch event brought rural and urban audiences across generations together for a day of celebration.

The release said the thought of continuing an event that usually attracts nearly 100,000 people each year did not "seem imaginable" given the risk it could place on public health.

Alden Williams/Stuff Show president Chris Herbert said the Association's "rainy day" fund had already been used up.

The Canterbury A&P Show Association also asked for financial support via its Show Saviour campaign from "those who have a connection to the show".

This would help in the show's "fight for survival" and a relaunch in 2021.

So far, the association had reduced event management fees by more than 75 per cent and "scaled back the operation to ensure we avoid bankruptcy", Herbert said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The 2019 NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch was a big crowd puller.

"Unfortunately, this does not insulate us from the significant loss we have already experienced due to the fact we will not have a revenue from a 2020 show to cover the work done between December 2019 and May 2020," he said.

Herbert said the association was committed to returning all funds to businesses that had already invested in the 2020 Show.

The New Zealand Agricultural Show is one of the premier events in Christchurch's Cup Week calendar – rebranded last year as Bloom – and which includes spring racing at Riccarton Racecourse and Addington Raceway.

The week has been estimated to pump more than $30 million into the region's economy.

Addington Raceway chief executive Brian Thompson said Cup Week races would go ahead as planned, but it was yet to be seen how many punters would be allowed in the stands.

"We'll definitely be racing, it's just what the audience will look like that we don't know. We know Christchurch will get behind it though, so we want to make it happen."

Thompson said racing would return behind closed doors at alert level 2, with the public invited to spectate from level 1.

Harness Racing NZ chief executive Peter Jensen said racing would resume at Addington on May 29.

The Show's cancellation was "incredibly disappointing", said ChristchurchNZ's general manager of destination and attraction Loren Heaphy. She said it was understandable given the uncertainty around public events. "It may seem a long way out but these things have a domino effect so decisions have to be made early."

She said options for a similar, smaller scale event were being considered and ChristchurchNZ was working with the Government around a possible support package for the hard-hit events industry.