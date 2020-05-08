Red Bus chief executive resigns day after council green lights potential sale

Red Bus chief executive Paul McNoe announces his resignation a day after the council green lights a potential sale of the business.

The chief executive of Christchurch's ratepayer-owned bus company, Red Bus, has resigned a day after the Christchurch City Council green-lighted the potential sale of the business.

On Thursday, councillors discussed a report on Red Bus in secrecy, despite a push by some councillors to have the report tabled in the open section of the meeting.

The following day, an email was sent to staff from Red Bus board chair Bryan Jamison and chief executive Paul McNoe saying the council had approved a recommendation for the potential sale of Red Bus.

Following that, another email was sent by Jamison advising McNoe would be resigning from the chief executive role, which he held for over 14 years.

“[Paul] has led the company through some exciting, interesting and challenging times,” Jamison wrote.

“Paul has provided thoughtful and professional leadership alongside new service initiatives over this period … we thank him for his service and wish him well for the future.”

McNoe's last day on the job was Friday. He also left a departing message showing his appreciation for “the support and commitment” his colleagues had shown through “challenging and interesting times”.

The email said a replacement was being sought and “a prompt appointment” would be made so matters relating to Covid-19 and the recent tender outcome could be addressed.

Keep Our Assets Canterbury member John Minto said the council’s decision to potentially sell Red Bus was “outrageous” and “short-term thinking”.

“It’s a controversial issue selling assets and this is all being done under cover of Covid-19 and in absolute secrecy, it’s really a travesty of the democratic process,” he said.

“It’s such short-term thinking, and we need much better oversight than just looking at the fact Red Bus is struggling financially.”

Minto said he believed public transport will be “far more important” in the future than it is today and unless the council has their own company they will be “at the mercy of private businesses”.

“They’ll just crank-up the prices and ratepayers will be screwed over,” he said.

Red Bus is the worst performing of the trading companies the Christchurch City Council owns through its business arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL). In most years since the earthquakes, Red Bus has not paid a dividend to the council.

Red Bus Ltd notched up a $5.3 million loss in the last year and will lose a big chunk of its business to competitors in November after Environment Canterbury announced in February it had awarded six of Red Bus' 11 city routes and its school contracts to other companies.

McNoe declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Friday.