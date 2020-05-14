Budget: What should the Government do with its $20b Covid-19 fund

ANALYSIS: The centrepiece of the Government’s 2020 Budget is a $50 billion fund for fighting the economic effects of Covid-19.

The headline number is enormous. In an ordinary year, a Government will spend roughly $80b on everything from superannuation to teachers.

This money sits alongside that, holding the economy back from the abyss.

As tends to be the case with budgets, the money isn’t exactly what it purports to be. It’s both less and more than $50 billion.

Less, in the sense that the Government hasn’t announced $50 billion in initiatives to fight Covid-19 on Thursday.

The $50b figure takes into account all decisions made after the fund was created on April 20.

That means it includes $13.9b that has already been spent on things like the extension to the wage subsidy.

The Government already agreed another $15.9b in funding for initiatives that will flow from the fund. Most of those were announced in the Budget, but some of them are yet to be announced in the customary round of post-Budget announcements which always follow a Budget.

That leaves $20.2b left for Robertson to play with - a staggering amount of money.

The fund doesn’t include the $12.1b first Covid-19 package from March 17 - at the time, Jacinda Ardern described it as the largest package she expected to announce as Prime Minister.

That takes the total amount of money the Government has spent on fighting Covid-19 to $62.1b.

Treasury says it expects the remaining $20.2b to be spent over the years to 2024.

This opens up a range of challenging choices for the Government.

Every Budget the Government announces what it will be funding from two large pots of money. One is operational spending, that’s the day-to-day money used to pay for everything from state sector salaries to your local school’s electricity bill.

The other pot of money is capital expenditure. This is spent on things like schools and hospitals and roads. After you’ve spent it you get an asset, so it's accounted for differently.

These two pots of money are illustrative of a larger problem that will bedevil the Government as it moves into the next stage of its Covid-19 recovery.

If you look at the something operational like the wage subsidy, which has burnt through more than $10b in a matter of weeks, $20.2b doesn’t sound like much money at all, but if you look at capital spending like the $3b Provincial Growth Fund, which has struggled over three years to spend the money that it's been given, it all of a sudden looks like too much.

The Government’s $50b fund can go to either, and it should go to both. The country desperately needs new rail lines, roads, schools and hospitals. But households and businesses also need money in their pockets to keep the economy moving.

The Government will get more value for money building infrastructure. You could give the public estate a serious make-over for $50b.

But the problem with big capital projects is that they’re lumpy. Planning to spend is easy, consenting and building is hard. The economy could collapse around your ears while you wait for the right projects to build.

So do you skew your spending towards the operational end of the scale?

Operational spending is much easier to do. The wage subsidy will probably go down in history as one of the most successful economic interventions undertaken by a Government.

Unlike more generous offshore imitators, the subsidy prioritised speed. Employers signed up quick, and kept staff employed.

But the subsidy had an obvious flaw. Many of the firms that claimed it could afford not to. They could have dug into their deep pockets to weather the storm.

There’s also the risk of delaying the inevitable. Businesses shouldn’t get used to having the Government help with their wage bill.

Endless subsidies, top-ups, and other similar initiatives risk getting businesses hooked on stimulus, when they should really be using the Government’s largesse to give themselves enough time to think about the future.

The brief extension to the wage subsidy was probably a step in the right direction in this regard. It tightened the eligibility criteria so that only the hardest hit businesses could apply. The message from the Government was pretty clear: This is it.

The lockdown was an economic conundrum for the textbooks. Usually when the economy takes a dive, governments and central banks try to get people spending.

This time was different, with people encouraged to stay home, spending wasn’t the problem.

But as the public health crisis recedes, the Government will need to make sure people and businesses have the confidence to spend again.

That means giving employees certainty they’re not going to be laid off, so they spend the money they earn, rather than save it.

Likewise for businesses, which need to be confident a brighter future is around the corner, so they continue to hire.

What comes next will be slower. $20.2b over the next few years is much less than the Government has spent over the last few months.

That said, we shouldn't expect the fund to be the extent of the Government's support.

Robertson sees a "rolling maul" of support going forward, and of course, there are many more Budgets to come.

The best thing the Government could do for the economy is something money can’t buy: certainty.

But in lieu of that, well-targeted initiatives to put money into the hand of businesses and people will help them weather the storm.