Todd Muller 'not interested in opposition for opposition’s sake'

Todd Muller says a refresh of National's relationship with the NZ First leader is possible, with the election just months away.

New National leader Todd Muller wants to draw a line under the oppositional politics of his predecessor, Simon Bridges.

“I’m not interested in opposition for opposition’s sake," Muller said in his first press conference today.

"We’re all tired of that kind of politics. I’m about ideas that get results," he said.

Bridges had been criticised by some in his caucus for his starkly oppositional style.

Muller cited his efforts working with parties from across Parliament on the Zero Carbon Act as evidence of his ability to be a part of a constructive opposition.

“I’m proud of working across Parliament on the Zero Carbon Act and wherever I have the opportunity to work with other parties for our country’s good I will do so".

Bridges' oppositional tactics proved particularly unpopular during the recent Covid-19 lockdown. A One News/Colmar Brunton poll had National's support falling to 29 per cent. Bridges approval rating fell to 5 per cent in that poll.

Stuff Todd Muller said he wants to lead a less divisive Opposition.

It's not uncommon for opposition leaders to pledge to be "constructive". When Bridges pledged to work with the Government on what would become the Zero Carbon Act, he also said he the party would work "constructively".

A large part of Muller's pitch to his caucus colleagues was that he would run a less divisive, negative style of opposition.

“I’m about what’s best for you and your family, not what’s wrong with the Government," Muller said.

“Will I criticise the government? Absolutely, but ultimately values and ideas ground me," he said.

He said National will continue to focus on the economy.

"This election will be about the economy, but not the economy the bureaucracy talks about. It will be the economy you live in, the economy in your community, your job, your main street, your tourism business, your marae, your local rugby league club, your local butcher, your netball courts, your farms your shops and your families".

"This is the economy in which National MPs are grounded in and the one that matters most to New Zealand," he said.

"I believe in enterprise, reward for hard work, personal responsibility and in the power of strong families and communities,"

"Fundamentally, I don't believe that for each and every one of us to do better someone else has to be worse off".