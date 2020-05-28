'Incredibly lucky': Teen rescued after travelling across Cook Strait in dinghy overnight

A man who set out from the South Island with nothing but a life jacket and a cell phone in a dinghy is lucky to be alive after being found off the coast of Porirua, police say.

Speaking to Stuff on Thursday, senior sergeant Dave Houston, officer in charge of the Wellington Police Maritime Unit, said the 18-year-old, who set off about 10pm Wednesday near Kenepuru Sound near the top of the South Island, was "a bit confused" when police contacted him.

He was only discovered as, after travelling into the dark of night through the Pelorus Sounds in a motored dinghy, before crossing the Cook Strait, he was able to ring the Harbourmaster about 9am Thursday.

Harbourmaster then contacted police, who made contact with the teen on his phone. "There was a little bit of confusion on where he was ... [he] told us he'd broken down."

The teen estimated he was a "couple kilometres" away from Mana Island, near Porirua, however he'd broken down and wanted to get to Porirua Harbour, Houston said.

Police texted his phone, and after he responded to it, emergency services were able to get his location.

He ended up being about 12km west of Mana Island.

"He was a little bit confused where he was. He was in reasonable spirits, [it was] just a bit odd," Houston said.

Houston said the teen could have been in the early stages of hypothermia, as by the time they did reach him, he was "saturated and cold".

The reason given for his late night voyage was "essentially, [he] wanted to visit a relative in Wellington", Houston said.

NZ POLICE Police said the man travelled across Cook Strait overnight Wednesday in a dinghy.

He packed extra fuel, and was wearing a life jacket, however other than that and a cell phone there was nothing else.

After police got his exact position, they dispatched Coastguard to attend, and the police launch also went around. Maritime radio also put a call-out on other boats in the area to look out for the teen.

"[He was] definitely relieved [when we got him], and saturated - we put some warm blankets on him."

A paramedic on board the Westpac rescue helicopter, which was also sent to the scene, was winched down to assess him. Houston said he was in a "pretty good" state, which surprised emergency services.

He had no food or water, but was in "good spirits" and appeared healthy.

Houston said the teen didn't check the forecast before leaving the South Island. Fortunately for his sake, Houston said, conditions were "pretty good", other than a slight southerly blowing.

"It would've been a bit choppy for a dinghy."

As of Thursday evening, the teen was "in Wellington somewhere", presumably with the relatives he was visiting, Houston said. The rescue was all done before noon Thursday.

He was taken in from the water to Mana Marina, with Coastguard also towing his boat into shore. His relatives were there and looked after him.

Police had contacted his relatives, who were "very concerned about what he'd done", Houston said, and "very relieved to find out that he was safe and well".

"He was incredibly lucky. To do something like that at nighttime - to cross one of the most treacherous waters, [there's] strong tides that go through there, rips, and the weather is unpredictable. It's a piece of water you've got to treat with respect.

"If small boats do it, [they've got to be] well-prepared," Houston said.

Voyagers should also always let others know about their plans. Houston said he didn't know if the teen was with a boating club, however he lived somewhere in the top of the South Island.

As for how he planned to get back? "I don't think he probably thought of that," Houston said.

"Hopefully not back on the boat. He's going to look after the dinghy."

Houston said the operation would have turned into a massive search if the teen didn't have his phone on him. "The battery on his cell phone was becoming flat. If we didn’t have the mobile location we would have had a massive search. The mobile ... literally saved his life."