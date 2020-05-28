Joy for trampers as hope descends from the sky

An Air Force NH90 medic who rescued missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor describes the moment they made contact.

"I've been looking for you guys."

Air Force Search and Rescue Medic Jason Denharder was the first person in more than two weeks to speak to missing trampers Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds on Wednesday afternoon.

After being winched down from the NH90 Air Force helicopter hovering above the stranded pair, Denharder entered the three-metre clearing where O'Connor and Reynolds had been waiting.

He said he could see the excitement on their faces as he was being lowered, and just after landing was enveloped in a group hug.

Stuff The down-draft from the helicopter's rotor blades parted the tree canopy to allow crews to see missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor some 50ft below.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Air Force NH 90 crew that rescued Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor. From left Corporal Tom Hanson, Sergeant Byron Hodge, Captain Matthew Mullins, Search and Rescue Medic Jason Denharder, and Flight Lieutenant Loic Ifrah.

"They were quite overjoyed, that's when they came in and gave me a cuddle.

"After a while they realised the gravity of the situation, and that's when the emotions started to come out."

Denharder said aside from hunger, the pair were walking around and had only very minor injuries.

While normally bland meals are the order of the day after a long time without food, the pair broke their fast with a celebratory chocolate bar.

"The chocolate was a bit of delight after 18 days – she had a Snickers and he had a Moro and a Snickers, I think he was a bit more hungry."

Keeping the helicopter steady throughout the rescue was Flight Lieutenant Loic "Frenchy" Ifrah.

Not-For-Syndication The Air Force NH90 helicopter in the Kahurangi National Park, preparing to winch missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor from a small clearing in the bush, after searchers spotted a plume of smoke from a fire lit by the pair.

The crew from 3 Squadron had initially been tasked with winching in different ground teams into the search area.

However, they were dispatched to the rescue after a commercial helicopter pilot had located the missing pair at about midday on Wednesday, after seeing smoke from a fire they had made.

Supplied Searchers looking down at a small clearing at the head of the Frazer Stream, where Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds were rescued from the Kahurangi National Park.

After receiving the co-ordinates, the Air Force crew reached the location about 45 minutes after the initial sighting.

Ifrah said it was very lucky the first helicopter had flown over their location when the sun was directly overhead.

"It's pretty inhospitable terrain, and you really have to be at the right place at the right time ... because seeing in to the holes of the trees when they are casting shadow is virtually impossible."

Supplied Rescued trampers Dion Reynolds and Jess O'Connor.

Ifrah said for anyone to have been able to spot them from the air, they needed to be within 50-100 metres of their location.

He said when they arrived at the scene they could not see the fire, but could tell by the smell of smoke that they were in the right place.

Corporal Tom Hanson was responsible for winching the two to safety, which was a difficult task given the rugged terrain where they were found.

Hanson said during the rescue the helicopter stayed in a 150-foot hover above the ground, with the forest canopy reaching to within 25-feet of the left-hand side of the aircraft and 50-feet to the right, as the terrain sloped away.

"They were just stoked to be saved, and for Jess especially .... very emotional."

Ifrah said the search teams had always remained hopeful the pair could be brought back alive.

"You don't give up hope in these types of jobs, that's why we committed a bunch of time and resources to it.

"Obviously as time goes by you do tend to fear for the worst. It was very lucky – it was a great outcome."