Woman, 68, killed after being hit by a train in Tawa named
A woman who was killed after being hit by a train north of Wellington on Wednesday, has been named.
Police said on Thursday that 68-year-old Rosaleen Davin, of Tawa, died in the incident.
Police said they extended their sympathies to Davin's family.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, a spokesperson said.
Emergency services were called to the incident, at the intersections of Hinau and McLellan streets in Tawa, about 12.55pm Wednesday.
