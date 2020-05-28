Woman, 68, killed after being hit by a train in Tawa named

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand worker in Tawa after a train fatally struck Rosaleen Davin at a level train crossing on Wednesday.

A woman who was killed after being hit by a train north of Wellington on Wednesday, has been named.

Police said on Thursday that 68-year-old Rosaleen Davin, of Tawa, died in the incident.

Police said they extended their sympathies to Davin's family.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, a spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the incident, at the intersections of Hinau and McLellan streets in Tawa, about 12.55pm Wednesday.