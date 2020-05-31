Cyclist dies after crash in Christchurch

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Rose St and Hoon Hay Rd in Christchurch.

A cyclist has died in hospital after being hit by a car in suburban Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Hoon Hay Rd, near Rose St, about 12.55pm on Saturday.

A St John spokeswoman said the cyclist was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

In a statement on Sunday, police said: "The person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries but their condition deteriorated and they subsequently died."

The police serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash.