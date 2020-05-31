Cyclist dies after crash in Christchurch
A cyclist has died in hospital after being hit by a car in suburban Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Hoon Hay Rd, near Rose St, about 12.55pm on Saturday.
A St John spokeswoman said the cyclist was taken to Christchurch Hospital.
In a statement on Sunday, police said: "The person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries but their condition deteriorated and they subsequently died."
The police serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
Stuff