Two killed after glider crash at Mt Tauhara, near Taupō

Mt Tauhara is a dormant lava dome volcano which reaches 1088m above sea level (file photo).

Police have confirmed two people have died after a glider crash at Mt Tauhara, near Taupō – but the bodies will remain on the mountain overnight.

Police said due to darkness, weather conditions and location the glider along with the two dead occupants will be under police guard until Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Tauhara Mountain Trust said a rāhui had been placed on the mountain.

"Out of respect for the families, the Tauhara Mountain Trust has placed a rāhui on the mountain for five days, ending at sunrise on Saturday 6 June.

"This is effective immediately, and the Trust asks that the public and whānau respect the rāhui."

Emergency services were notified of the crash about 2.45pm on Sunday.

Mt Tauhara is a dormant lava dome volcano which reaches 1088m above sea level.