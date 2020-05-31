Serious crash on Auckland's Ponsonby Rd

Police block off Ponsonby Rd after a serious crash.

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has one person seriously injured on Auckland's Ponsonby Rd.

The incident happened about 7:15pm on Sunday near the intersection Hopetoun St in Ponsonby.

Police said initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been called to the scene.

Brad Flahive/Stuff An officer of the Serious Crash Unit investigates vehicle at the scene of the Ponsonby Rd crash.

Do you know more? Contact us at newstips@stuff.co.nz.

Police have closed the road and diversions are in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.